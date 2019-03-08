Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:58 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 30 September 2019

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norwich fish and chips shop has had its grand opening after months of delays.

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish 'n' Chip shop at 71 Magdalen Street was due to have its grand opening in May, but this had to be delayed due to struggles with securing a gas connection.

Today (Monday, September 30), owner Juber Ali, 32, was finally able to open the doors of his shop to the public.

Rafik Hussein, 53, who helped turn the ex-butcher's into a fish and chips shop said it is "a dream come true" for Mr Ali.

He said: "It's fantastic to be opening after months of waiting and we are hoping that The Fish 'n' Chip shop will be a real asset to the community.

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"The plan is for Juber to fulfil his dream of beginning a fish and chips shop franchise and also to employ disadvantaged people and people with special needs who wouldn't necessarily have the opportunity to work otherwise."

READ MORE: Is this vegan restaurant the best in the UK?

As well as the usual chip shop fare, the menu includes tiger prawns, spicy chips and feta cheese salads.

There is also a lunch special, consisting of cod goujons, calamari, fish bites, tiger prawns, and chips and dips for £15.

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Opening times are 10.30am to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

The Fish 'n' Chip shop is the latest food outlet to open on Magdalen Street, after Kurdish restaurant Nergiz opened on Friday.

READ MORE: See inside: New Kurdish restaurant opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOwner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

Owner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOwner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

‘It was the worst holiday ever,’ say holiday couple flown home after Thomas Cook collapse

Andrew Charman and Michele Willis say being stuck in Tunisia was 'scary' after Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

All-you-can-eat meat feasts help turn pub’s profits around

Julie Oatham, landlady of the Butchers Arms at East Ruston. The pub was forced to shut for a couple of months last year, but has since sought to put itself at the centre of the community. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Knife attack ex-footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists