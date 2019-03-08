New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A Norwich fish and chips shop has had its grand opening after months of delays.

The Fish 'n' Chip shop at 71 Magdalen Street was due to have its grand opening in May, but this had to be delayed due to struggles with securing a gas connection.

Today (Monday, September 30), owner Juber Ali, 32, was finally able to open the doors of his shop to the public.

Rafik Hussein, 53, who helped turn the ex-butcher's into a fish and chips shop said it is "a dream come true" for Mr Ali.

He said: "It's fantastic to be opening after months of waiting and we are hoping that The Fish 'n' Chip shop will be a real asset to the community.

"The plan is for Juber to fulfil his dream of beginning a fish and chips shop franchise and also to employ disadvantaged people and people with special needs who wouldn't necessarily have the opportunity to work otherwise."

As well as the usual chip shop fare, the menu includes tiger prawns, spicy chips and feta cheese salads.

There is also a lunch special, consisting of cod goujons, calamari, fish bites, tiger prawns, and chips and dips for £15.

Opening times are 10.30am to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

The Fish 'n' Chip shop is the latest food outlet to open on Magdalen Street, after Kurdish restaurant Nergiz opened on Friday.

Owner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Owner Juber Ali at The Fish and Chip Shop which has just opened on Magdalen Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

