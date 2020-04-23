Search

Advanced search

Green grocer inundated with orders following online shop launch

PUBLISHED: 15:32 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 April 2020

Luke Coathup, owner of The Green Grocers in Norwich has launched an online shop and home delivery service. Picture: Archant

Luke Coathup, owner of The Green Grocers in Norwich has launched an online shop and home delivery service. Picture: Archant

Archant

An independent greengrocer has been “overwhelmed” by the support from customers, having launched an online shop which saw scores of orders overnight.

Luke Coathup, owner of organic and zero waste shop and cafe The Green Grocers. Picture: ArchantLuke Coathup, owner of organic and zero waste shop and cafe The Green Grocers. Picture: Archant

The Green Grocers, which is in Norwich’s Earlham House Shops, put its online store live last night and has already had 65 orders pour in.

The Green Grocers is a wholefood retailer with an attached bakery, which focusses on promoting organic and local produce.

MORE: Norfolk house builder to reopen sites next month



Owner Luke Coathup said: “We already had a delivery service up and running with some of the more basic ingredients. We’ve got about 650 products online and we’re adding more daily – but if people call us we’ll do whatever we can to help.

“Currently we’re delivering in the NR1 to NR8 area, but if we have enough demand from another location to make it environmentally viable then we’ll look at delivering to them too. This has already happened in Trowse – some neighbours got together to do an order and we got a van out to them.”

The shop in Earlham Road, which stocks around 9,500 product lines, is still open for business and is manned by five members of staff.

“We’re working flat out to safely help as many customers as we can,” said Mr Coathup. “I think the way people viewed shopping changed almost overnight, because people didn’t want to queue for hours to get into a big supermarket where the shelves hadn’t been restocked.

“Instead they want to come to the little guy, where they can find what they need and take a coffee to go. It’s amazing to see how pleased people are to be able to get something as simple as a decent coffee.”

Staff have also been selling off ingredients like lard and flour which are usually used in the bakery, and are teaching customers how to use it to bake their own bread.

MORE: Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site



“I have had to furlough some people,” said Mr Coathup. “It was purely so that we could have social distancing in the store and make sure everyone’s safe. The customers – our regulars and the new ones we are seeing – are keeping us all going.”

For more information visit www.thegreengrocers.store/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Large police activity after cannabis plants discovered in seaside village

Police on scene in Walcott. Picture: supplied

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside this gorgeous £695,000 family home on the north Norfolk coast

Beechwood in West Runton is on the market for £695,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Large police activity after cannabis plants discovered in seaside village

Police on scene in Walcott. Picture: supplied

Criminal proceedings could be brought in crash death of ‘devoted father’

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police
Drive 24