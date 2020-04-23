Search

Norfolk house builder to reopen sites next month

PUBLISHED: 10:37 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 23 April 2020

Sites under construction by Taylor Wimpey (pictured) will reopen next month. Picture: supplied

House builder Taylor Wimpey has announced it will start reopening sites next month.

The company said it will re-start activity on the majority of its sites using “detailed new site operating protocols developed in compliance with strict social distancing requirements” as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. This could include a number of sites in Norfolk, as Taylor Wimpey is currently working on homes in Attleborough, Wymondham, Hethersett, Costessey, Old Catton and Sprowston.

MORE: My ex-partner won't let me see my child in lockdown, is that legal?



Chief executive Pete Redfern said: “Our first priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, sub-contractors and suppliers.

“We took an early decision at the end of March to close our sites while we assessed in detail how to build homes without compromising on health and safety or quality.

“We are now confident that we have clear plans and processes in place so we can safely start back on site in a phased way beginning on May 4.”

Taylor Wimpey said trading has “inevitably been impacted” by the virus, but demand has continued, with sales teams continuing remotely.

