Search

Advanced search

Salon owners dusting off scissors as hairdressers and barbers plan reopening

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 05 June 2020

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Castle Barbershop

Salon owners are dusting off their scissors as hairdressers and barbers prepare to open in July.

Nathan Pizzey of Castle Barbershop. Picture: Castle BarbershopNathan Pizzey of Castle Barbershop. Picture: Castle Barbershop

A barber in Norwich has said he plans to reopen on July 4, following the lead of chains which have announced their intention to also reopen then.

Executives at Toni and Guy – which has a salon in London Street in Norwich – and Regis – which has a salon in Jarrold – said they are planning to open next month.

This prompted Nathan Pizzey, owner of Castle Barbershop in the city centre, to announce his plans for reopening.

“I’m going to have a one in, one out policy,” he said. “I’m going to wear masks and gloves and change between every client.

Castle Barbershop in Norwich is planning to reopen on July 4. Picture: Castle BarbershopCastle Barbershop in Norwich is planning to reopen on July 4. Picture: Castle Barbershop

“I’ll also wash my tools and clean down the station between each client.”

MORE: Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

You may also want to watch:

He added: “I’ve got a contactless card machine so I’ll be using that whenever it’s possible. Because I work on my own in the salon I think it should be easier to manage people coming in and out.

“I do have some space upstairs so someone could wait up there if needs be. Appointments only take half an hour or so, so it’s not a long time to wait.”

He said that thanks to a government grant the Castle Meadow-based business has been tided over, but said: “I think if we were told we had to open later it would be a struggle. We’re going to offer 50pc off the first three weeks we’re open.

“I think it’ll be busy. It’s funny walking around Norwich and seeing people with really long beards and hair – you can tell a couple have tried to do it themselves and have ended up wearing hats to hide it.”

Mr Pizzey also owns Chatime in Dove Street alongside his wife.

“We’re also offering NHS staff a free bubble tea after a cut,” he said. “And we’re launching a loyalty card for people to get their 11th cut free.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salon owners dusting off scissors as hairdressers and barbers plan reopening

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Luxury picnic delivery business to launch across Norfolk

Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched a new food business. Picture: Nick Hare

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Labour constituency chairman suspended over anti-semitism allegations

Ray Mooney, chairman of the North Norfolk Labour Party. Photo: Ray Mooney

Salon owners dusting off scissors as hairdressers and barbers plan reopening

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

Face coverings: What are the new rules?

A person wearing a face mask boards a bus on Piccadilly, London, following the introduction of measures to bring England out of lockdown. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 4, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24