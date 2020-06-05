Salon owners dusting off scissors as hairdressers and barbers plan reopening

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop Castle Barbershop

Salon owners are dusting off their scissors as hairdressers and barbers prepare to open in July.

Nathan Pizzey of Castle Barbershop. Picture: Castle Barbershop Nathan Pizzey of Castle Barbershop. Picture: Castle Barbershop

A barber in Norwich has said he plans to reopen on July 4, following the lead of chains which have announced their intention to also reopen then.

Executives at Toni and Guy – which has a salon in London Street in Norwich – and Regis – which has a salon in Jarrold – said they are planning to open next month.

This prompted Nathan Pizzey, owner of Castle Barbershop in the city centre, to announce his plans for reopening.

“I’m going to have a one in, one out policy,” he said. “I’m going to wear masks and gloves and change between every client.

Castle Barbershop in Norwich is planning to reopen on July 4. Picture: Castle Barbershop Castle Barbershop in Norwich is planning to reopen on July 4. Picture: Castle Barbershop

“I’ll also wash my tools and clean down the station between each client.”

He added: “I’ve got a contactless card machine so I’ll be using that whenever it’s possible. Because I work on my own in the salon I think it should be easier to manage people coming in and out.

“I do have some space upstairs so someone could wait up there if needs be. Appointments only take half an hour or so, so it’s not a long time to wait.”

He said that thanks to a government grant the Castle Meadow-based business has been tided over, but said: “I think if we were told we had to open later it would be a struggle. We’re going to offer 50pc off the first three weeks we’re open.

“I think it’ll be busy. It’s funny walking around Norwich and seeing people with really long beards and hair – you can tell a couple have tried to do it themselves and have ended up wearing hats to hide it.”

Mr Pizzey also owns Chatime in Dove Street alongside his wife.

“We’re also offering NHS staff a free bubble tea after a cut,” he said. “And we’re launching a loyalty card for people to get their 11th cut free.”