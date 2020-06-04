Search

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 10:38 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 04 June 2020

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Eleven more McDonald’s drive-throughs have opened in Norfolk and Waveney today.  For the first time since lockdown in March drive-throughs are also open in Norwich.

The restaurants which opened this morning include Norwich’s Boundary Road, Norwich Barrett Road, Norwich Delft Way and Norwich Yarmouth Road.

MORE: Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

 Sites in Hethersett’s Norwich Road have also opened, as well as at the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey.  In Great Yarmouth the Purley Court restaurant has reopened, as well as in Dereham at Napier Way and in Snetterton.  Across the border in Suffolk, sites have also opened in Beccles at Norwich Road and in Lowestoft at Arbor Lane.

Yesterday a number of sites in Norfolk reopened with customers queueing for their first happy meal in months.  A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

MORE: This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk



“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

