‘Let’s not let ourselves down’ - Weekend revellers asked to act responsibly as pubs and restaurants reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:10 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 02 July 2020

Louise Smith, Marcus Bailey, Lorne Green and Nick Davison have all issued messages ahead of this weekend. Picture: NCC/EEAST/Anthony Kelly/Norfolk Police

Archant

Norfolk’s director of public health has joined growing calls urging those who do head out to act responsibly by protecting themselves and others reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, said: “I’m sure lots of people will be looking forward to meeting up with their friends and family this weekend and visiting pubs and restaurants again.

“I want people to be able to enjoy themselves but we all need to remember that the virus is still with us.

“It’s easy for people to get carried away, particularly when they are out having fun, but we need to keep doing the things that can help prevent the spread of the infection, such as washing our hands and keeping our distance.

“If you have any symptoms please stay at home and get tested.

Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDr Louise Smith. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“It’s important that we keep protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting Norfolk.”

On Wednesday, Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer of the East of England Ambulance service, said increase staffing had been put in place but he hoped it would not be needed.

The county’s three hospitals also reminded people to take sensible precautions, including handwashing, and if warm, staying hydrated and wearing sun cream.

Norfolk Police’s assistant chief constable and police and crime commissioner have asked customers to follow rules set out by venues and to be sensible if drinking.

Many hospitality venues able to reopen this weekend will be operating restaurant-like booking systems so people should check with venues before attending.

In addition, Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) will be increasing patrols in marked and unmarked cars to combat potential drink driving incidents on Norfolk’s roads.

Nick Davison, assistant chief constable, said the last few months had been challenging but life was not back to normal.

He added: “We know from experience that excessive drinking can lead to people becoming more vulnerable to harm, or cause harm to others.”

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Lorne Green, said he was proud of how the county had responded during the pandemic and to continue respecting emergency services who had worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

He said: “It’s understandable that Norfolk residents will be eager to support local businesses, raise a glass and enjoy the hospitality on offer when pubs and bars reopen. But we also have to remember the continued health and safety of our communities rely on this being done responsibly.

“I am proud of the way Norfolk has responded to the pandemic thus far – let’s not let ourselves down now.”

