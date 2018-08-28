Search

FXHome wins Breaking Boundaries award at Norfolk Business Awards 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 November 2018

The team from FXHome after the company won the Breaking Boundaries category. From left: Sponsor Shaun Mary, Andrea Wake, Josh Davies, Kirstie Tostevin, Daniel Woods. Picture: I Do Photography.

The team from FXHome after the company won the Breaking Boundaries category. From left: Sponsor Shaun Mary, Andrea Wake, Josh Davies, Kirstie Tostevin, Daniel Woods. Picture: I Do Photography.

Archant

A Norwich-based technology company which has more than 3.2 million users around the world took home the trophy for the Breaking Boundaries category.

FXhome sells its products into 160 countries, developing industry leading software including HitFilm – the fastest growing video software in the world.

Josh Davies, founder of FXhome, said: “We’d like to thank our teams and all the people that work for us, they’re the most amazing team of dedicated people that love what they do.

“In the next few years we’re aiming to have 10m users, and be able to interact with them more with more face-to-face interaction.

“We’d also like to work more on our VR, AR, and 360 products.”

The The team of 20 developers and marketers were applauded for creating powerful software at accessible prices. judges said: Our winner has built a niche product in a fast-growing market, with a development programme engaging users by constantly delivering regular improvements.

“Rapid growth has been aided by a widening product range, and by listening to what customers are asking for. With a community of more than three million users across the globe, the business epitomises the high level of tech skills in the east of England.

“It’s clear to the judges that boundaries, both technological and geographical, have been and will continue to be broken in the years to come.”

The three other finalists in the Breaking Boundaries category, which was sponsored by Lovewell Blake, were Panel Graphic, PBD Biotech and PlantGrow.

