Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

PUBLISHED: 23:13 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:13 22 November 2018

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

yes

The outstanding talent from Norfolk’s deep and diverse business community was put firmly centre-stage at the county’s premier awards ceremony.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Matt Kelly Archant chief content officer. Photo Simon Finlay Photgraphy.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Matt Kelly Archant chief content officer. Photo Simon Finlay Photgraphy.

The new-look Norfolk Business Awards organised by the Eastern Daily Press were presented at the Norfolk Showground Arena on Thursday evening, where King’s Lynn-based JD Cooling Group was named the overall business of the year.

The 18-year-old company was chosen by judges of all the finalists in recognition of a period of sustained growth which has seen it expand to more than 100 staff, five UK offices and a turnover of £20m.

JD Cooling Group had been shortlisted in the Large Business of the Year category while its founder John Dye was a finalist for the Director of the Year though, in a sign of the awards’ strength in depth, both were pipped to the titles.

The awards were hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, who entertained guests before attention turned to handing out the trophies.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

In total, 13 awards were handed out to the cream of Norfolk’s business community in front of 550 guests – the largest audience in nearly 30 years of the awards.

Norwich Research Park received the award for Outstanding Achievement, while double award-winners on the night included Norwich tech firm FXHome and Loddon plastics specialists Panel Graphic.

Guests were welcomed by Matt Kelly, chief content officer of EDP publisher Archant, who explained that the theme of the 2018 awards was people – the workers and leaders who power the success of Norfolk’s business scene.

“There are so many extraordinary success stories at this year’s awards and all different in so many ways that it’s almost impossible to draw any thread between them, except perhaps for two things,” he said.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

“First, they all, in one way or another, reflect the character of this wonderful county. And secondly, they are all the product of passionate, committed and expert people. Having great people in your business certainly doesn’t guarantee success. But you can certainly guarantee failure if you don’t.”

Winners ranging from funeral homes to financial planners, and tech firms to tourism venues, demonstrated how they had put people at the heart of their business.

Money was also raised by guests for the nominated charity for 2018, Norfolk cancer charity Big C.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

THE WINNERS

• Business of the Year

JD Cooling Group

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

• Outstanding Achievement

Norwich Research Park

Breaking Boundaries

FXhome

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

Environment and Sustainability

Rosedale Funeral Home

Knowledge Pioneer

Chadwicks

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

Investing in Future Growth

Panel Graphic

Tech Innovator

Developing Experts

Customer Care

FXhome

Small Business

Indigo Swan

Large Business

Mills & Reeve

Skills of Tomorrow

Netmatters

Best Employer

The Maids Head Hotel

Director of the Year

Steve Earl, Panel Graphic

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Not the best choice of wording...’ or a storm in a C cup? – your views on M&S ‘fancy little knickers’ Christmas campaign

The shop window in a Nottingham Marks and Spencer store which prompted anger from campaigner Fran Bailey over its 'fancy little knickers' slogan. Picture: Fran Bailey/Facebook/PA Wire

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

High Lodge, ROARR and Sea Life named best attractions in East of England

Sea Life in Great Yarmouth is just one of the many attractions in the Merlin Entertainments group.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide