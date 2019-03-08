Norwich pub to sell 'hybrid' half-meat, half-vegan burger

A pub in Norwich will be offering a half vegan, half beef burger.

BrewDog, which has an outlet in the city centre, has announced it's 'hybrid' burger aimed at 'flexitarians' and meat eaters to cut down on red meat consumption.

The burger itself is half meat and half plant-based ingredients.

It is sandwiched between two green matcha tea buns, topped with vegan Gouda cheese, onion straws and a potato rosti.

BrewDog said: "We want to offer something to suit everyone's tastes, providing a healthier, environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional burger with zero compromise on flavour."