200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

PUBLISHED: 13:03 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 03 October 2019

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

Zenith Home Improvements

Glazing business Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading.

Staff were told on Tuesday the business had been seeking a new buyer, but bosses had been unsuccessful.

A member of staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said 150 to 200 people have been made redundant across the East of England.

The jobs have been lost in a call centre operations site in Norwich, as well as in sales.

MORE: Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

According to the company's LinkedIn profile, its site in Norwich is on the Abbey Farm Commercial Park in Horsham St Faith.

BBC Watchdog launched an investigation into Zenith Home Improvements in June.

According to the BBC, Zenith Home Improvements is owned by parent company the Kairos Group.

The Kairos Group has been approached for comment.

Did you work for Zenith Home Improvements?

Contact Eleanor Pringle on 01603 772205 or eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

