Search

Advanced search

This Norfolk vodka has been named the best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 16:37 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 02 September 2020

Matt and Steph Brown launch their award-winning Wild Knight English Vodka. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Matt and Steph Brown launch their award-winning Wild Knight English Vodka. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

An independently-distilled vodka made in the Norfolk countryside has been named as the best in the UK.

Wild Knight’s ultra-premium English vodka won the gold award at the 2020 World Vodka Awards – setting it as the best in the country.

The distillery, Founding Drinks, is run by husband-and-wife team Steph and Matt Brown, who said the win was “fantastic” for both them and the company.

Mrs Brown said: “It’s wonderful news. When we entered we didn’t think we’d take home gold but it’s absolutely fantastic – we’re so pleased.

MORE: San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

You may also want to watch:

“The vodka won in the varietal category which means its distilled to have a scent and taste reminiscent of its base – which in this case is barley.”

The Beachamwell-based pair have had a busy lockdown, having also launched a cherry gin and seen their online sales quadruple from their figures from the entirety of 2019.

Mrs Brown said: “Prior to the pandemic we did a lot of business with retailers – Jarrold was our biggest customer for example. Obviously with the pandemic everything shut down overnight and suddenly we had absolutely no orders coming in.

“So we thought we better get creative when it came to online. We initially launched offers like free delivery but then it got us thinking about what our customers really wanted. As a result we started putting together bundles of three spirits with tonics to enjoy them with, for example.

“It’s ended up being so busy that since March we’ve already done four times what we sold online for all of last year.”

Wild Knight’s Debauchery morello cherry gin has also been a hit, with the pair already looking at their next launch.

“You can never stay still in this business. We think the next launch will be a rum, which we’ve been working on for a few years already,” she said.

“We’ve had a couple of people try it. Ian Burrell who is the world rum ambassador has tried it and thinks it’s really lovely. We just need to wait for some new stills and for Matt to say it’s ready, then we can launch that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google