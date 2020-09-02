Search

Advanced search

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

PUBLISHED: 13:20 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 02 September 2020

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich tech-firm has been bought out in a multi-million pound deal by a San Francisco app-builder which serves 160 million people every year.

Know Your Money, which was launched in 2004 by John Ellmore and Jason Tassie, has been purchased by US company NerdWallet for an undisclosed sum.

Through the acquisition, Know Your Money and NerdWallet together will aim to provide the most comprehensive financial comparison website in the UK, delivering financial content, tools and independent reviews to help consumers make better financial decisions.

MORE: New bar with bathtub in the entrance is already selling out



Mr Tassie said: “We’re looking forward to joining forces with NerdWallet and building on the fantastic work our team has done helping consumers learn about, evaluate and compare financial products. Working with NerdWallet will help us accelerate our existing growth plans, expanding our content library, tools and guides to offer users more support in financial decision making. Know Your Money and NerdWallet are perfectly aligned in their goal of empowering people to make better, more-informed financial decisions.”

You may also want to watch:

His co-founder Mr Ellmore added: “Seeing our business flourish has been an incredibly rewarding journey. We feel privileged to have built a company that has provided an exceptional service to UK consumers and businesses, giving them the financial choices they need now more than ever during this challenging period of recession.”

Know Your Money will become a NerdWallet subsidiary and all employees will stay on, including Ellmore and Tassie.

Tim Chen, chief executive of NerdWallet said: “The pandemic has created a surge in demand for financial guidance and products in areas like refinance and investing — we’ve seen record visits to our site in these areas this year. Expansion to the UK is an important step towards our vision of a world where every consumer makes financial decisions with confidence.

“Consumers are looking for a greater level of help, and with Know Your Money, we want to be there providing the guidance to as many people, across as many topics and in as many places as possible. Know Your Money has done a fantastic job helping consumers find and compare financial products and we’re looking forward to accelerating that work through this partnership.”

NerdWallet’s acquisition of Know Your Money is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

The shareholders of Know Your Money were advised by Sequence Advisers and law firm Mills & Reeve.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Aprilia SR 50 moped stolen in early morning theft

The Aprilia SR 50 was stolen on Sunday, August 16 from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Suffolk Police

New Attleborough home plans rejected over ‘stick to beat us with’ warning

Plans to build 18 homes near a Norfolk town have been refused after councillors warned it could become “a stick to beat us with”. Photo: YouTube