Search

Advanced search

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

13 November, 2020 - 07:13
The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Espirit Drone Services

A hotelier scammed by a couple allegedly committing fraud across East Anglia has labelled them “scumbags” after being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Alex and Lizzie Brake, brother and sister, owners of the Bird in Hand pub and restaurant. Photo: Alex BrakeAlex and Lizzie Brake, brother and sister, owners of the Bird in Hand pub and restaurant. Photo: Alex Brake

Stevie King is the manager of Sugar Beat Eating House – a hotel and restaurant in Swainsthorpe – and had the couple stay for a week.

Since then he has learned that he is one of a handful of businesses which served the couple only to later see their card declined and go unpaid.

Norfolk police has confirmed it is investigating allegations of fraud, including at the Bird in Hand pub in Wreningham and the Sugar Beat.

Mr King said: “The couple said they were in Norfolk looking for a house and so stayed with us for a week while they did viewings.

Manager Stevie King, left said the dine and dash couple were 'professionals'. Photo : Steve AdamsManager Stevie King, left said the dine and dash couple were 'professionals'. Photo : Steve Adams

“We took a deposit from them when they first arrived but they extended their stay, as well as opening a food and drink tab. On the day it came to check out they came downstairs crying and told us they couldn’t pay.”

Mr King called the police who warned the couple that they had to pay up – though they still have not.

“They were our first guests back after lockdown, we were so pleased to have customers back. But they were absolute scumbags – they clearly do this to businesses and are used to getting away with it,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Brake, co-owner of nearby restaurant the Bird in Hand, also served the couple, who left without paying a £100 bill.

“They are so professional – they befriend you and compliment the food and service before their card gets declined. They said there was some fraudulent activity on the account which is why it hasn’t worked. I actually felt sorry for them,” he said.

Before going to the police Mr Brake tried to raise a County Court Judgment but found the details he had been left with were out of date.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers can confirm they are investigating allegations of fraud. A man and a woman ate at the Bird in Hand Pub on July 19 and left without paying. Officers are linking this with a similar incident where a man and a woman stayed at the Sugar Beat Public House July 20 and failed to make payment.

“Enquiries into both these incidents are ongoing and anyone with information should contact PC Rob McMahon at Wymondham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

MORE: New Asian street food kitchen opens in city centre



The same couple are also believed by police to have targeted businesses in Suffolk including the Swan Inn in Monks Eleigh and the Waterfront Bistro in Ipswich, where the pair used the same trick to scam the restaurant out of £95 on September 2.

Then on September 10, the Marquis of Cornwallis in Layham reported receiving false details and did not receive payment for a £197 meal.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the constabulary is linking the incidents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish