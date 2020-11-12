Search

Advanced search

New Asian street food kitchen opens in city centre

12 November, 2020 - 08:00
Left, the Moco Kitchen team and Sam Biano (right) have teamed up to launch Oishii in Norwich. Pictures: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

Left, the Moco Kitchen team and Sam Biano (right) have teamed up to launch Oishii in Norwich. Pictures: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

A new Asian street food-style kitchen has opened in the city centre selling everything from katsu chicken burgers to vegan Japanese fries.

Food by Oishii in Norwich's Chambers Cocktail Company. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.comFood by Oishii in Norwich's Chambers Cocktail Company. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

Oishii, which has opened within the Chambers Cocktail Company site in Wensum Street is the amalgamation of two well-known independent brands already on the Norwich food scene.

The first is Moco Kitchen, run by a group of four foodie-loving friends who have been joined by Sam Biano, the founder of fried-chicken company the Hen House Kitchen.

Lucy and Tom Hurrell have been running Moco Kitchen alongside fellow husband and wife team Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner for the past few years.

The group were approached by bosses at the Chambers Cocktail Company to take over the on-site restaurant, but wanted to bring some fresh blood to their ideas.

Trying the Oishii menu in Norwich. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.comTrying the Oishii menu in Norwich. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

MORE: ‘You can’t see the sparkle on a screen’: Jewellers ready for engagement flurry after lockdown

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Hurrell said: “When we were approached about taking on the kitchen we were so excited but also worried about whether we had the capacity to launch this alongside other projects we’re working on.

“We’ve got two kids, our business partners have a child, and lockdown had us all in a bit of a panic. But the opportunity was just too good to miss and we sat down and talked about how we could make it work.

“The great thing about the street food scene in Norfolk is that it’s so welcoming – we’d known Sam for a couple of years and thought he would be a great fit so we asked him if he wanted to get involved too.”

The result has been an Asian-inspired menu, currently for takeaway only, which features fried and popcorn chicken as well as rice boxes and speciality fries.

The kitchen opened for customers between the two lockdowns and has since been forced to go to takeaway only.

“We were open for about three days before the second lockdown and it was going really well. We’re now doing takeaway and the demand there is also great, we’re looking at getting on Deliveroo as well to give us a wider scope,” Ms Hurrell said.

“The first lockdown everyone seemed to panic a bit but this time it seems to have taken people a couple of days and they’ve pivoted their entire business. What’s great about doing something like this is that it means there’s more competition but no animosity – everyone wants everyone else to do well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Bird flu outbreaks spark enforcement of emergency ‘prevention zone’

Chief vets have declared a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to stop the spread of bird flu. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New lease of life for ‘charming and historic’ town centre store

Your Co-op Travel has a new store in New Market, Beccles. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

New Asian street food kitchen opens in city centre

Left, the Moco Kitchen team and Sam Biano (right) have teamed up to launch Oishii in Norwich. Pictures: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com