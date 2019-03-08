Gadget entrepreneur to appear on Dragon's Den

Wayne Taylor will appear on BBC2's Dragon's Den on Sunday. Pictured with wife Anna Taylor-Maughan. Picture: Rehook Rehook

A Norfolk entrepreneur is bidding to win a substantial financial boost this weekend when he enters the Dragons' Den.

Wayne Taylor presenting his Rehook gadget to the Dragons on the BBC2 show Dragon's Den. Picture: BBC Wayne Taylor presenting his Rehook gadget to the Dragons on the BBC2 show Dragon's Den. Picture: BBC

Founder of bike gadget company Rehook Wayne Taylor will appear on BBC 2 for the episode on Sunday.

The episode will see Theo Paphitis return to the panel after six years away from the show standing in for fashion investor Touker Suleyman.

Mr Taylor launched the business in 2016, manufacturing a cycling gadget which allows users to easily refix chains to their bicycles.

The Rehook bycycle gadget in action. Picture: Rehook The Rehook bycycle gadget in action. Picture: Rehook

The idea for the product came after Mr Taylor dropped a chain and arrived late for a meeting with oil stained hands and a soiled shirt. He found there was no effective solution on the market, so Rehook was developed.

Since then the Norwich-based business has grown in size, selling around 15,000 units and is turning over £80,000.

Mr Taylor recorded the episode a couple of months ago, and said: "Obviously people will have to watch to see what happened with the Dragons.

"What I can say is that it was brilliant experience. It was a real prompt to go through all of our numbers and know it inside out, which every entrepreneur should if they're going for investment."

Mr Taylor works on the business part time with his wife Anna Taylor-Maughan.

The couple both have full-time jobs, with Mr Taylor sitting as chief technology officer at Norwich-based contactless payment company Thyngs.

He added: "What I would say to every entrepreneur is just to keep chipping away at it. A lot of people have a good idea but think they don't have the time or energy to make it work. But when you're spending just an hour a day on it you realise how far you get.

"We've both got jobs, two young children, and we've renovated a house alongside working on this project. It just makes you realise what you can do."

The episode airs at 8pm on September 1.

"I wasn't nervous really," Mr Taylor said. "I got the call to tell me they wanted me before I went to Australia for a month, so the most stressful part was trying to prepare when I was on the other side of the world."