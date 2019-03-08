Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

PUBLISHED: 10:49 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 22 March 2019

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

An artisan Norwich bakery shop has announced it is closing its doors.

Pye Baker of Norwich in Dereham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPye Baker of Norwich in Dereham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

John – known as Grimbsy after his home town – Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road, after footfall through the shop began to decline.

However, his wholesale bakery, in Aylsham Road, will continue to operate as normal.

MORE: Chapelfield restaurant closure confirmed

Mr Watts has said he wanted to close the shop while it was still on top. Photo by Simon Finlay.Mr Watts has said he wanted to close the shop while it was still on top. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Mr Watts, who opened the business 11 years ago, said: “In the catering industry you see a lot of people going bankrupt and leaving suppliers out of pocket. A lot of the time we end up chasing people for payments.

“We wanted to go out while we were on top with people having fond memories of the bakery and all of our suppliers paid.”

Mr Watts works alongside his wife Sally. They supply sites across Norfolk including Norwich’s Assembly House.

“I don’t think there’s just one thing which we can say was the reason demand started falling,” he added. “It’d be easy to blame it on Brexit and the uncertainty around that but I don’t think you can pinpoint it on just one thing.”

The Dereham Road shop had one permanent member of staff and five part-timers.

The shop had been open for four years and the decision was made to act upon a break clause with the landlord.

Mr Watts said: “This wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly, and I don’t like to have to let people go.

“But we don’t want to be one of those businesses that sits and waits for demand to turn around, and then if it doesn’t, go bankrupt.”

Mr Watts has 15 members of staff including bakers, pastry chef, drivers and cleaners based out of the wholesale bakery.

“When I first started the business it was just me selling loaves out of my car. Now we’ve got vans going out all over Norfolk, it’s a very wide net,” he added.

“For the time being I just want to focus on the wholesale aspect of the business, as well as doing the farming markets, festivals and shows as we always have done.”

He added: “But I get bored quickly, so it won’t be long before I want to try something else.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists