Chapelfield restaurant closure confirmed

It has been confirmed that Norwichs Giraffe restaurant will close. Photo: Simon Finlay Archant © 2010

It has been confirmed that Norwich’s Giraffe restaurant will close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site in Chapelfield court will be one of 27 to close, after confirmation from creditors to shut the sites was approved overnight.

As a result of the closures, around 340 jobs will be lost, including those in Norwich.

MORE: 150 jobs created at new Norwich offenders rehabilitation centre

The 27 outlets are all owned by the Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), and are a mix of Giraffe restaurants and Ed’s Easy Diners - which BRG also owns. Ed’s East Diner is also in the food court of intu Chapelfield, though its fate has not been confirmed.

The closures will be brought about by a company voluntary agrrangement (CVA).

A CVA is a restructuring process which allows a company to get rid of loss making stores and reduce rents to enable it to carry on trading.

Will Wright, restructuring partner at KPMG and joint supervisor of the CVA, said: “This is a critical step forward for the business, allowing Giraffe Concepts to complete its financial restructuring plan and embark on a comprehensive operational transformation programme.”

MORE: Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The business, which is owned by Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), first proposed the plans earlier this month.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of BRG said: “We are pleased to announce that the CVA has been approved and we can now begin to execute our plan. We thank our creditors who have supported the business through this process.”