Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Chapelfield restaurant closure confirmed

PUBLISHED: 09:03 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 22 March 2019

It has been confirmed that Norwichs Giraffe restaurant will close. Photo: Simon Finlay

It has been confirmed that Norwichs Giraffe restaurant will close. Photo: Simon Finlay

Archant © 2010

It has been confirmed that Norwich’s Giraffe restaurant will close.

The site in Chapelfield court will be one of 27 to close, after confirmation from creditors to shut the sites was approved overnight.

As a result of the closures, around 340 jobs will be lost, including those in Norwich.

MORE: 150 jobs created at new Norwich offenders rehabilitation centre

The 27 outlets are all owned by the Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), and are a mix of Giraffe restaurants and Ed’s Easy Diners - which BRG also owns. Ed’s East Diner is also in the food court of intu Chapelfield, though its fate has not been confirmed.

The closures will be brought about by a company voluntary agrrangement (CVA).

A CVA is a restructuring process which allows a company to get rid of loss making stores and reduce rents to enable it to carry on trading.

Will Wright, restructuring partner at KPMG and joint supervisor of the CVA, said: “This is a critical step forward for the business, allowing Giraffe Concepts to complete its financial restructuring plan and embark on a comprehensive operational transformation programme.”

MORE: Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The business, which is owned by Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), first proposed the plans earlier this month.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of BRG said: “We are pleased to announce that the CVA has been approved and we can now begin to execute our plan. We thank our creditors who have supported the business through this process.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police station cordoned off as bomb disposal unit deals with ‘suspicious package’

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Police catch man who skipped bail after being jailed for being drunk on plane

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, has been arrested having been on the run for more than a year after he was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plan in February 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists