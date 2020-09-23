Financial planners file for liquidation owing HMRC £74,513

A financial planner has filed for liquidation – with creditors owed in excess of £213,000 according to its latest accounts.

Signpost Financial Planning in Attleborough appointed MHA Larking Gowen on September 16, which will be tasked with extracting as much cash as possible out of Signposts’ assets for creditors.

According to accounts published in June the company owed creditors £213,968 to be paid within the next year.

The majority is owed to ‘group undertakings’, with 100pc of the shares in the company owned by parent company Signpost Financial Holdings.

Both companies are directed by Nigel McTear.

Signpost also owed £74,513 in corporation tax and 61,781 to ‘other creditors’.

However the company’s balance sheet suggests that its assets outweigh the debt owed, with just over £94,000 in the bank and it being owed £218,410 by debtors.

This leaves it with current net assets just shy of £99,000.

The company employees three people out of The Chancery in Attleborough Road.