Logistics firm which employed 22 people goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 12:45 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 03 September 2020

Cars2Deliver in Dereham has appointed a liquidator. Picture: GoogleMaps

Cars2Deliver in Dereham has appointed a liquidator. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

A vehicle logistic firm which has been running for more than a decade has gone into administration.

Cars2Deliver, which is based in Dereham, has been operating since 2009 but director Richard Kidd has been in the industry for 35 years.

The business provided vehicle collection, transportation and delivery across the UK from its base at Greens Road.

However, the pandemic hit the business, which employed 22 people according to its latest company accounts.

According to these accounts the business had been trading well until recently.

As of October the business had in excess of £77,000 in assets as well as being owed £346,713 by trade debtors.

Although it owed £293,753 to trade debtors moving into 2019 it still had a very healthy balance at just over £127,000.

However creditors met on August 7 and decided that the company should enter liquidation.

Natalie Hughes of Simply Corporate was appointed shortly afterwards.

