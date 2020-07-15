Search

Advanced search

Family-run firm facing tough times if visitor confidence remains low

PUBLISHED: 14:37 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 15 July 2020

Jonathan Miller (inset) managing director of Langham Glass. Pictures: Langham Glass

Jonathan Miller (inset) managing director of Langham Glass. Pictures: Langham Glass

Langham Glass

A tourist attraction which has been operating for more than 40 years has warned Norfolk could lose rafts of its hospitality businesses if consumer confidence does not improve.

Langham Glass, which is based in Fakenham, has said it is seeing half the number of visitors it was seeing this time last year.

For businesses which have been closed for months and are bringing people back off furlough the fall in revenue could spell for tricky times ahead.

Managing director Jonathan Miller said: “If people don’t come this year the fact is that there may not be as many attractions to come to next year – that’s the whole industry and not just Langham Glass.

MORE: ‘I feel worthless’: Woman devastated after six financial aid bids rejected

“It’s early days – we’ve only been open for just over a week and it’s getting better week on week - but I think confidence is still fairly low when it comes to people wanting to be out and about.”

Langham Glass not only makes handmade glass and runs demonstration courses, it also sells a range of glass items and has an on-site café.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We’ve adapted how we run our demonstrations so we can observe social distancing, putting a grid formation on the floor of viewing areas for example so that people know where they need to stand.

“We’ve also looked at our glass-making experiences and are offering a limited number of those. None of the glass blowing experiences are on offer yet until we can work out how to do it safely for customers and for us.”

The visitor centre and shop remains a family-run business, having been established by master glassmaker Paul Miller in 1979.

It is now run by a team of 12 – including members of the Miller family – who are all been back from furlough.

Mr Miller added: “We just want to tell people who we are and what we do, and hopefully by sharing the changes we’ve made will give them some confidence to come and visit. That’s all businesses can really do to inspire customers to come back.

“In the coming weeks we’re looking forward to sharing with people what we care about, and seeing our regulars back in the café.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

‘It’s not about you’ - Norfolk shoppers react to new face covering rules

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary