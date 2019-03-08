Search

New McDonald's to open on A11

PUBLISHED: 09:02 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 22 October 2019

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant

Archant

A new McDonald's restaurant will be opening on the A11 this week, and has created 110 new jobs for the local community.

The new eatery will be opening at Snetterton tomorrow.

The double-storey restaurant is the seventh in franchisee Kevin Foley's portfolio.

It will have self-order kiosks, as well as table service and click and collect options via the McDonald's app.

Mr Foley, who now employs more than 800 people through the franchise, said: "We're thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Snetterton. It's fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"I'm proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments."

Mr Foley, who began his career with McDonald's 20 years ago, continued: "What's more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers' experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features.

"We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town."

There are still currently vacancies at the store.

