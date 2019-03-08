Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

PUBLISHED: 09:15 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 21 October 2019

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

Despite increasing turnover by more than £25m, a family-owned Norwich firm has swung to a loss.

R G Carter, which is based in Drayton High Road, saw pre-tax losses of £6.4m for the year to December 31, 2018.

This is compared to profits of £2.2m in 2017.

Turnover soared from £243.3m in 2017 to £269.6m in 2018, with bosses saying that the results did not "reflect the skills, endeavours of the staff or the quality of service".

MORE: 'I swore I'd never run another pub': Landlady with a magic touch reveals refurbished freehouse

Chairman Robert Carter wrote in the accounts: "During 2018 there have been a number of widely reported financial challenges within the construction sector.

You may also want to watch:

"For the construction division, 2018 was a challenging year and a year in which disappointingly the financial reward we have received on the successful delivery of a long-term project has not matched the effort and skills expended or the quality of the delivery we have achieved for our client."

The firm has a number of offices across Norfolk, including Attleborough, King's Lynn and Thetford.

Despite the overall losses, the group said its property division had a "successful year".

A spokesman said: "Looking forward to 2019, we have a large number of project for trusted clients with whom we have strong relationships and despite the current political and economic uncertainty there is a healthy pipeline of opportunities in our region."

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed during City’s timely draw at Bournemouth

So close! Teemu Pukki was denied by a fine Aaron Ramsdale save during the second half at Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists