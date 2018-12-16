Revealed - the scale of new King’s Lynn power station

An artist's impression of the new power station planned for the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: EPUKI Archant

This is the giant power station which will take three years to build and bring 600 construction jobs to west Norfolk.

EP (UK) Investments (EPUKI) has been given the go-ahead to build the gas fired plant on the Willows Business Park, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn.

When built, it will generate enough power to supply almost 2m homes.

The giant structure dwarves the current King’s Lynn power station, which stands behind it, off High Road, and the nearby police investigation centre.

Work on the power station is expected to start in 2020.

