New power station could bring 600 construction jobs to King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:36 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:12 11 December 2018

The new power station will be built off Willow Road, at Saddlebow Picture; Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2013

A new power station could bring 600 new construction jobs to west Norfolk.

The secretary of state for business has given EP (UK) investments (EPUKI) the go-ahead to build a new gas fired power station on the Willows Business Park, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn.

When built, it will generate up to 1,700mw of power - enough to supply almost 2m homes.

Construction of the new gas fired power station could commence as early as mid-2020 creating up to 600 jobs during the building phase, with a further 40 permanent operational jobs once it becomes operational. It is not yet known how long the plant will take to build.

James Crankshaw, head of engineering at EPUKI, said: “We are delighted with the secretary of state’s decision. This new power station will help play a key role in both the local economy and in the security of electricity supplies nationally”.

Permission for a 1050mw plant was first granted for the so-called King’s Lynn B site in 2009.

Developers argued since then new technology meant they could build a more powerful plant.

Objectors argued the new plant was larger than the original and would represent “a significant change and effect on the landscape character”.

EPUKI carried out consultations before submitting its revised application in April 2018.

“It said that the scale of the new plant would be “broadly similar” to the one given the go-ahead in 2009, although some extra land would be needed to accommodate it “to meet regulatory requirements”.

Consultation materials said: “The UK needs to develop new electricity generation capacity to replace its ageing coal-fired and nuclear power stations, which are due to close over the next few years.

“This needs to happen to help safeguard the security of electricity supplies to the country’s homes and businesses.

“The new power station would be capable of generating enough electricity to supply more than 1.7m homes, which is equivalent to providing around 3.5pc of the UK’s electricity.

“It would therefore make a significant contribution to UK electricity supply in terms of both security and flexibility, while contributing to the government’s carbon reduction targets.”

