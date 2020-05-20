How to get wine and spirits delivered to your door in 30 minutes

Majestic wine warehouse on Dereham Road, Norwich is now delivering wine via Deliveroo.

People in Norwich can now have wine, spirits and champagne delivered to their doorsteps within 30 minutes of ordering.

Majestic Wine has teamed up with delivery platform Deliveroo to launch the service - and will be offering the same prices on the app as they do in store. Bosses at the beverage chain have said they have picked out wines which work best with food, as the public remains stuck at home instead of eating out.

Majestic Wines, which will be delivering out of its shop in Dereham Road, has said their top lockdown sellers so far have included LB7, a Portuguese red from Lisbon, as well Miraval rose.

Customers can also get Whispering Angel rose, Bread & Butter Chardonnay California, Laurent Perrier Champagne and many others.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19.

“The roll-out of Majestic Wine on Deliveroo across 80 sites in the UK is great news for our customers across the country, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of delicious wine, delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.”

Other sites included in the initiative include Ipswich, Colchester and Cambridge.