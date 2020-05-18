Search

Woman who handed in notice then had offer rescinded thanks “lifeline” recruiters

PUBLISHED: 14:44 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 18 May 2020

Charlotte Khor (left) saw her new job offer rescinded. Luckily Rebecca Headden (right) of R13 Recruitment helped find her a new job for free. Picture: Charlotte Khor/Blanc Photography 2013

Charlotte Khor (left) saw her new job offer rescinded. Luckily Rebecca Headden (right) of R13 Recruitment helped find her a new job for free. Picture: Charlotte Khor/Blanc Photography 2013

Charlotte Khor/R13

A woman who handed her notice in ahead of lockdown, only to have her new role rescinded, has spoken of how a recruitment agency’s free service provided her a lifeline.

The video interview which helped secure Charlotte a job. Picture: LinkedIn/Rebecca HeaddenThe video interview which helped secure Charlotte a job. Picture: LinkedIn/Rebecca Headden

Charlotte Khor has been living in the UK for just over a year, having met her husband in Malaysia and moved back to be with him.

Mrs Khor had handed her notice in ahead of the Coronavirus crisis, and was planning to move to a digital marketing agency when the pandemic worsened.

As a result, the offer was rescinded and Mrs Khor was left “more upset than [she had] ever been”.

Having heard her story recruitment firm R13 offered Mrs Khor some free promotion, and through their network secured her a new role in just over two weeks.

Mrs Khor said: “I was in Malaysia when my new job offer was frozen, and I knew my old agency couldn’t take me back. It was terrifying not having something to come back to.”

R13’s director Rebecca Headden conducted a video interview with Mrs Khor, and posted it on LinkedIn to share with her network.

Mrs Khor, who lives in Brundall with her husband, said: “I was a bit nervous at first because I’m a shy person. But then I realised this is a lifeline and not one I should be throwing away. I was so shocked and pleased when I got a job offer. I was so pleased that it even resulted in an interview – let alone a brilliant job I will really enjoy doing.”

The R13 team worked with Mrs Khor as part of an initiative called no fee Friday, where candidates are promoted for free.

“Charlotte is just such a lovely, optimistic person and we really felt for her when she lost her job offer,” said Ms Headden. “At the moment there’s really a sense of everyone being in it together - utilising our network felt like the least we could do.” Mrs Khor will be joining the team at Norwich’s Herrco Cosmetics on June 1.  Managing director Derek Herrmann said: I saw on LinkedIn of the unfortunate situation Charlotte was in, and was shared her profile by a recruitment company who were not looking for fees to introduce her, just wanted to help her. We had a similar new marketing vacancy that Charlotte might be suitable for, and our team got on the case with video call interviews, we were impressed and offered her a job. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

