Video

New boxing gym with women-only classes huge hit with customers

Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A new-concept boxing gym in Norwich has seen its classes sell out after being a hit with female customers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hustle has been so popular that owner Bobby Harrison is looking to open a second site just a month after launching the business.

The stand-alone boxing gym is within the Complete Fitness site in Marriotts Close, offering everything from boxercise to kick-boxing classes.

MORE: Angling Direct suffers 'disappointing' trade due to flooding

"I go to a lot of boxing gyms around Norwich, and most of them are quite male-dominated," Mr Harrison said. "I've done boxing for years but I can imagine it's intimidating for people who have never boxed before. My customers just want to give it a go without worrying about who's watching them or being judged."

As a result, Mr Harrison has already had to hire three additional female boxing coaches to keep up with demand.

Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said: "About 70% of our clients are female - partly because we do the women-only classes. I think what also puts people off is the idea that they could get punched in the face. We do no person-to-person sparring, but you still learn the proper technique.

"In our classes you still learn how to throw a proper boxing punch, but we work with bags. Each class has about 10 to 12 people in because I like to keep it more intimate so I can work with each individual."

The father-of-one has a background in marketing and coaching, having worked in boxing gyms in New York and London.

He said: "When I first started boxing is was a side-hustle for me. It was just something I enjoyed doing and then became an opportunity for work. I've always likes the word hustle for a gym because I like the idea that you can be a mum, be working full-time, and then you come to your gym and that's the hustle that you do for yourself."

Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Harrison, 38, is already looking to open a second site and bring on investors.

He said: "I've had a look around a couple of places. Although nothing is 100% confirmed yet I'm sure I'll be opening another site in the summer. I'm also looking for investors to come on board with the new venture."