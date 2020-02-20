New boxing gym with women-only classes huge hit with customers
A new-concept boxing gym in Norwich has seen its classes sell out after being a hit with female customers.
Hustle has been so popular that owner Bobby Harrison is looking to open a second site just a month after launching the business.
The stand-alone boxing gym is within the Complete Fitness site in Marriotts Close, offering everything from boxercise to kick-boxing classes.
"I go to a lot of boxing gyms around Norwich, and most of them are quite male-dominated," Mr Harrison said. "I've done boxing for years but I can imagine it's intimidating for people who have never boxed before. My customers just want to give it a go without worrying about who's watching them or being judged."
As a result, Mr Harrison has already had to hire three additional female boxing coaches to keep up with demand.
He said: "About 70% of our clients are female - partly because we do the women-only classes. I think what also puts people off is the idea that they could get punched in the face. We do no person-to-person sparring, but you still learn the proper technique.
"In our classes you still learn how to throw a proper boxing punch, but we work with bags. Each class has about 10 to 12 people in because I like to keep it more intimate so I can work with each individual."
The father-of-one has a background in marketing and coaching, having worked in boxing gyms in New York and London.
He said: "When I first started boxing is was a side-hustle for me. It was just something I enjoyed doing and then became an opportunity for work. I've always likes the word hustle for a gym because I like the idea that you can be a mum, be working full-time, and then you come to your gym and that's the hustle that you do for yourself."
Mr Harrison, 38, is already looking to open a second site and bring on investors.
He said: "I've had a look around a couple of places. Although nothing is 100% confirmed yet I'm sure I'll be opening another site in the summer. I'm also looking for investors to come on board with the new venture."