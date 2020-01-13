Revealed: Shut luxury hotel's long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd Archant Norfolk 2011

A company behind a luxury hotel, which shut last week leaving wedding plans in disarray, went bust more than two years ago owing thousands of pounds.

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

Last week Lenwade House Hotel on Fakenham Road said it was closing because it could not pay off all its debts.

However, we can reveal the hotel has a long history of financial problems.

A company registered at the hotel, called Lenwade House Hotel Limited, owned by Jane Scrivens, was put into liquidation in May 2017 after failing to pay Broadland District Council money it owed.

The firm was forced into liquidation by a judge after the council petitioned the High Court to wind it up. The firm owed all creditors a total of £60,000 but only had £75 in the bank.

A report from the company's liquidator said they had received claims from people saying they were owed a total of £30,000.

The liquidator's latest report, from September 2019, said there was "no prospect" of creditors getting money back.

It added that the company did not deliberately avoid paying business rates.

The liquidation in 2017 was the second time that a company registered at Lenwade House Hotel had brought in liquidators since 2013.

In May 2013 a company called Lenwade Limited, owned by the Scrivens family, went under owing £433,000.

Liquidators found the firm had just £300 in assets. The taxman was owed a total of £154,000, while the biggest creditor was Jane Scrivens, owed £250,000 by her company.

According to the liquidator's report nobody got any money back.

Despite the two previous liquidations, the hotel was able to keep trading until last week.

In a statement sent to those with reservations, it said: "The company has experienced great difficulty trading in this difficult economic climate and now finds that it is unable to pay all of its debts.

"To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation."

The hotel was taken over by Jane Scrivens and husband Nick in 2010. The entrepreneurs said at the time they would refurbish the building.

When contacted on Monday, Mr Scrivens said he was "deeply sorry" to those affected but would not comment further.