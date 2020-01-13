Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel's long history of financial problems

PUBLISHED: 11:44 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 13 January 2020

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Archant Norfolk 2011

A company behind a luxury hotel, which shut last week leaving wedding plans in disarray, went bust more than two years ago owing thousands of pounds.

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

Last week Lenwade House Hotel on Fakenham Road said it was closing because it could not pay off all its debts.

However, we can reveal the hotel has a long history of financial problems.

A company registered at the hotel, called Lenwade House Hotel Limited, owned by Jane Scrivens, was put into liquidation in May 2017 after failing to pay Broadland District Council money it owed.

The firm was forced into liquidation by a judge after the council petitioned the High Court to wind it up. The firm owed all creditors a total of £60,000 but only had £75 in the bank.

A report from the company's liquidator said they had received claims from people saying they were owed a total of £30,000.

The liquidator's latest report, from September 2019, said there was "no prospect" of creditors getting money back.

It added that the company did not deliberately avoid paying business rates.

You may also want to watch:

The liquidation in 2017 was the second time that a company registered at Lenwade House Hotel had brought in liquidators since 2013.

In May 2013 a company called Lenwade Limited, owned by the Scrivens family, went under owing £433,000.

Liquidators found the firm had just £300 in assets. The taxman was owed a total of £154,000, while the biggest creditor was Jane Scrivens, owed £250,000 by her company.

According to the liquidator's report nobody got any money back.

Despite the two previous liquidations, the hotel was able to keep trading until last week.

In a statement sent to those with reservations, it said: "The company has experienced great difficulty trading in this difficult economic climate and now finds that it is unable to pay all of its debts.

"To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation."

The hotel was taken over by Jane Scrivens and husband Nick in 2010. The entrepreneurs said at the time they would refurbish the building.

When contacted on Monday, Mr Scrivens said he was "deeply sorry" to those affected but would not comment further.

Related articles

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Paddy’s Premier League debate

Ben Godfrey is back in full training ahead of Norwich City's Premier League showdown against Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

War medals stolen from home

War medals were stolen from a home on Vimy Ridge, Wymondham, over the weekend. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists