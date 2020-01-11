Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

Scores of happy couples are facing heartbreak after a luxury hotel and wedding venue suddenly closed.

Lenwade House Hotel, off Fakenham Road, has ceased trading with "immediate effect" - leaving confusion for those who have made bookings for weddings and other events.

A statement sent to those with bookings and reservations points to financial difficulties as the main reason behind the closure.

It reads: "We regret to announce that the company operating Lenwade House Hotel has ceased trading and will therefore be unable to host your wedding celebration booked with us.

"The company has experienced great difficulty trading in this difficult economic climate and now finds that it is unable to pay all of its debts.

The statement continues: "To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or upset this difficult decision has caused and wish you all the very best in rearranging your celebrations with another venue."

