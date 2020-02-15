Search

Advanced search

'I didn't have a life' - Lasagneria owner explains closure at Norwich Market

15 February, 2020 - 08:00
Paolo Grazzini has decided to close Lasagneria at Norwich Market Credit: Denise Bradley

Paolo Grazzini has decided to close Lasagneria at Norwich Market Credit: Denise Bradley

Archant

The owner of much-loved Norwich Market stall Lasagneria has decided to close his business after he was left with no free time and feeling depressed.

Lasagneria has shut after three years in business so owner Paolo Grazzini can have more time to himself Credit: Taz AliLasagneria has shut after three years in business so owner Paolo Grazzini can have more time to himself Credit: Taz Ali

Paolo Grazzini, 42, came to Norwich from Limite Sull'Arno in Italy, near Florence, in 2013 to learn English and after a few months managed to get himself a job at Grosvenor Fish Bar.

Over the next few years he became their head fryer, after having experience cooking at restaurants back home, but he always dreamed of having his own business.

When a space came up at Norwich Market in December 2016 he jumped at the chance and launched Lasagneria, selling traditional lasagne alongside more unusual flavours such as smoked salmon and lamb and rosemary, with gluten-free and vegan options too, by the slice or tray.

READ MORE: Meet the best friends delivering fresh pasta to your door in Norwich

Paolo Grazzini at his Lasagneria stall in Norwich Market which shut at the end of January Credit: Taz AliPaolo Grazzini at his Lasagneria stall in Norwich Market which shut at the end of January Credit: Taz Ali

Despite the popularity of his homemade lasagnes, Mr Grazzini made the tough decision to close his stall at the end of January so he can have more time to focus on himself.

Mr Grazzini said: "I was always working because I was opening the stall every morning, finishing and then having dinner and then cooking until midnight and sometimes even 3am.

"I was closed two days but one of those was buying products and I also had to prepare for the week ahead.

"After three years I started to get depressed because I didn't have a personal life or any time to socialise."

READ MORE: Britain's poshest train is coming to Norwich for Sunday lunch

Mr Grazzini now wants to focus on improving his English, find a job where he has a bit more free time and is also looking for that special someone.

He added: "When I moved here I could only speak Italian and I have discovered I really like languages and want to improve my English and would like a job where I have time to do that.

"Now I can try and find a girlfriend as before I didn't have time to meet people and perhaps if I have a family in the future I may open something again.

"I am so thankful to my customers and if they need something they can still contact me on the Lasagneria Facebook page."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Sugar factories could close before farmers can harvest all their beet

Bad weather and wet soils have hampered efforts to harvest Norfolk and Suffolk's sugar beet crop in 2019/20. Picture: Chris Hill.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Storm Dennis is set to bring more disruption to Norfolk and the region

A tree in Wensum Park, Norwich, which has been there since before the Second World War, has fallen in Storm Ciara. Picture: TractorWalking on Twitter

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I didn’t have a life’ - Lasagneria owner explains closure at Norwich Market

Paolo Grazzini has decided to close Lasagneria at Norwich Market Credit: Denise Bradley
Drive 24