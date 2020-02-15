'I didn't have a life' - Lasagneria owner explains closure at Norwich Market

Paolo Grazzini has decided to close Lasagneria at Norwich Market

The owner of much-loved Norwich Market stall Lasagneria has decided to close his business after he was left with no free time and feeling depressed.

Lasagneria has shut after three years in business so owner Paolo Grazzini can have more time to himself

Paolo Grazzini, 42, came to Norwich from Limite Sull'Arno in Italy, near Florence, in 2013 to learn English and after a few months managed to get himself a job at Grosvenor Fish Bar.

Over the next few years he became their head fryer, after having experience cooking at restaurants back home, but he always dreamed of having his own business.

When a space came up at Norwich Market in December 2016 he jumped at the chance and launched Lasagneria, selling traditional lasagne alongside more unusual flavours such as smoked salmon and lamb and rosemary, with gluten-free and vegan options too, by the slice or tray.

Paolo Grazzini at his Lasagneria stall in Norwich Market which shut at the end of January Credit: Taz Ali Paolo Grazzini at his Lasagneria stall in Norwich Market which shut at the end of January Credit: Taz Ali

Despite the popularity of his homemade lasagnes, Mr Grazzini made the tough decision to close his stall at the end of January so he can have more time to focus on himself.

Mr Grazzini said: "I was always working because I was opening the stall every morning, finishing and then having dinner and then cooking until midnight and sometimes even 3am.

"I was closed two days but one of those was buying products and I also had to prepare for the week ahead.

"After three years I started to get depressed because I didn't have a personal life or any time to socialise."

Mr Grazzini now wants to focus on improving his English, find a job where he has a bit more free time and is also looking for that special someone.

He added: "When I moved here I could only speak Italian and I have discovered I really like languages and want to improve my English and would like a job where I have time to do that.

"Now I can try and find a girlfriend as before I didn't have time to meet people and perhaps if I have a family in the future I may open something again.

"I am so thankful to my customers and if they need something they can still contact me on the Lasagneria Facebook page."