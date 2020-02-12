Video

Britain's poshest train is coming to Norwich for Sunday lunch

Railway and roast dinner enthusiasts are in for a treat as Britain's version of the Orient Express comes to Norwich this summer.

The Northern Belle is returning to the city in June, following the success of their Christmas train in December, and is a nod to the golden days of rail travel.

The luxury locomotive features seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes, with plush seating and dining tables between two.

This time around they will be running a weekend of events from June 13 to 14, starting with a round-trip to Chatsworth House in Derbyshire to the RHS Flower Show on the Saturday.

The train will arrive at Norwich Station at 7.30am, picking up more passengers in Ipswich at 8.30am, and then will arrive in Chesterfield for 12.30pm, where a coach will escort passengers to the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

After a blooming marvellous day out, the train will depart at 5.30pm, arriving back to Ipswich and Norwich at 10.30pm and 11.30pm respectively.

Tickets cost £370 and include a three-course brunch on the outward journey, admission to the show, a champagne reception on the way home, a five-course dinner and a bottle of wine per couple.

The Northern Belle, which was once part of the Orient Express Group, will return to Norwich Station the next day with two dining options of afternoon tea or Sunday lunch.

Guests opting for the Great British Sunday Lunch package will be treated to a seven-course meal, packed with British seasonal produce, alongside a cheeseboard, a bottle of wine per couple, musicians and a table magician.

The six-hour round trip through the countryside will depart Norwich at 11.30am and return at 5.30pm and in Ipswich will be from 12.30pm and 6.30pm and is priced at £255 per passenger.

Those with a sweet tooth can tuck into afternoon tea on the train instead, which costs £210 each, and will include sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones and a welcome glass of sparkling wine.

To book visit northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681.