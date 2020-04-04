Search

Advanced search

Video

John Lewis and Waitrose to give staff coronavirus bonus

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 April 2020

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

PA Wire

Companies in the middle of the coronavirus crisis are rewarding staff for working through the pandemic.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

John Lewis and Waitrose have become the latest shop to offer extra money to its employees working on the front line throughout the outbreak.

Staff will get an extra £25 for each week they work in April and May.

The discount at Waitrose for all employees across both shops has also been increased from 15pc to 25pc and will remain at 20pc after Covid-19 has peaked, the company said.

These new rewards follow a 2pc bonus that was handed to all staff last month.

ASDA opening at 7am, queues outside from 6am amid Corona Virus. Pictures: ARCHANTASDA opening at 7am, queues outside from 6am amid Corona Virus. Pictures: ARCHANT

John Lewis has closed its high street shops, but is still operating online.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said staff “have made significant sacrifices to ensure that we are able to continue to serve and support our customers.

“The measures that we have announced today are in recognition of their hard work and commitment and are part of a wider package of support available to help partners during this extraordinary time.”

READ MORE: Supermarkets’ latest measures to keep customers safe

Supermarkets dealt with record levels of demand in March, according to figures released earlier this week.

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseShoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Grocery sales rose by 20.6pc in the last four weeks, and 7.6pc in the last 12 and one expert said shops have been even busier than at Christmas.

They are passing on profits to employees, with staff at Morrisons have been told to expect a £1,000 bonus as their earnings will be topped up by 6pc over the next 12 months.

READ MORE: Nine things that may never be the same again

This means an extra £1,050 for full time employees, including those who have been sick or are self-isolating, and new hires who have been taken on to deal with the extraordinary demand.

Ocado has said that staff will be given a 10pc bonus on all hours they work from March 23 “while the crisis continues”.

People queuing outside Aldi on Drayton road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPeople queuing outside Aldi on Drayton road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco have all echoed the 10pc pledge and Asda has promised an extra week’s pay in June.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Is this Norwich mum’s twist on a fish finger sandwich the best in Britain?

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig.

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Out of order’ - City chief Webber reflects on ‘sad’ week for football

Stuart Webber admits Norwich City have some tough decisions to make as the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown hits home Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Council leader’s ‘pride’ as community rallies to help vulnerable

The view looking south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24