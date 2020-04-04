Video

John Lewis and Waitrose to give staff coronavirus bonus

Companies in the middle of the coronavirus crisis are rewarding staff for working through the pandemic.

John Lewis and Waitrose have become the latest shop to offer extra money to its employees working on the front line throughout the outbreak.

Staff will get an extra £25 for each week they work in April and May.

The discount at Waitrose for all employees across both shops has also been increased from 15pc to 25pc and will remain at 20pc after Covid-19 has peaked, the company said.

These new rewards follow a 2pc bonus that was handed to all staff last month.

John Lewis has closed its high street shops, but is still operating online.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said staff “have made significant sacrifices to ensure that we are able to continue to serve and support our customers.

“The measures that we have announced today are in recognition of their hard work and commitment and are part of a wider package of support available to help partners during this extraordinary time.”

Supermarkets dealt with record levels of demand in March, according to figures released earlier this week.

Grocery sales rose by 20.6pc in the last four weeks, and 7.6pc in the last 12 and one expert said shops have been even busier than at Christmas.

They are passing on profits to employees, with staff at Morrisons have been told to expect a £1,000 bonus as their earnings will be topped up by 6pc over the next 12 months.

This means an extra £1,050 for full time employees, including those who have been sick or are self-isolating, and new hires who have been taken on to deal with the extraordinary demand.

Ocado has said that staff will be given a 10pc bonus on all hours they work from March 23 “while the crisis continues”.

Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco have all echoed the 10pc pledge and Asda has promised an extra week’s pay in June.