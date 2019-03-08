150 jobs created at new Norwich convict rehabilitation centre

More than 150 jobs have been created in Norwich, with the establishment of a new rehabilitation centre for convicts.

MTCnovo is a social service operator which aims to reduce reoffending and rehabilitates convicts into society.

The company has opened a new centre in Norwich, and will be hiring staff over the next 18 months totalling 150 jobs.

The new service centre will initially support MTCnoco’s frontline employees at the London Community Rehabilitation Company (London CRC) by taking on administrative tasks.

Director of probation for London CRC, Gabriel Amahwe said, “We are really excited about the opening of our new service centre and the opportunities for the local people of Norwich to secure long-term employment. With other large employers running call centres in the area, there was already a pool of talent that’s exactly right for us.”

MTCnovo is working in partnership with the Job Centre in Norwich to establish a MTCnovo Academy which will attract candidates.

The first group of staff have already been hired for the opening of the centre earlier this March.

They are currently based on Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road, however the company will be relocated to permenant offices in St George’s Street in the near future.

Introduction to the job includes two weeks of training which included learning about probation processes and an overview of the Criminal Justice System.

Roles will include service centre administrators and team leaders.

David Hood, MTCnovo’s managing director said: “In a time of economic uncertainty, we’re pleased to be in a position to be bring new employment opportunities to a very important region of the country, whilst also being able to support our frontline employees continue to do the jobs they are so passionate about by taking away some of the tasks that take up a huge amounts of their time.”

To apply for one of the vacancies, visit the MTCnovo website.

The team will be at the Norwich Job Fair on Wednesday, March 27.