Norfolk pasta firm’s £4m Brexit-ready move

Brexit-ready; Pasta Foods have put in another production line, adding to this one, to cope with potential increased demand. Pic: Archant.

The UK’s only dried pasta factory has invested in a second production line in its Norwich factory to cope with anticipated extra demand because of Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pasta Foods, with a head office in Yarmouth, is stockpiling ingredients to ensure continued food manufacturing for six months in case Brexit causes long delays at the ports.

The firm, which is also the world leader in the production of snack pellets, uses French wheat in its pasta to supply the makers of ready meals across the UK.

MORE: Meet Norfolk’s new Instagram ‘Influencers’

Managing director Gordon Chetwood said Brexit “has been a great opportunity” for the company.

He added: “All businesses want security of supply. We’re based in the UK... and if you’re getting your product from Italy or Greece at the moment you’ve got uncertainty about whether it going to get through the port - so customers have been looking to come to us for their pasta.”

The company has invested £4m in the new 24/7 production line.