Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk pasta firm’s £4m Brexit-ready move

PUBLISHED: 09:44 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 21 March 2019

Brexit-ready; Pasta Foods have put in another production line, adding to this one, to cope with potential increased demand. Pic: Archant.

Brexit-ready; Pasta Foods have put in another production line, adding to this one, to cope with potential increased demand. Pic: Archant.

The UK’s only dried pasta factory has invested in a second production line in its Norwich factory to cope with anticipated extra demand because of Brexit.

Pasta Foods, with a head office in Yarmouth, is stockpiling ingredients to ensure continued food manufacturing for six months in case Brexit causes long delays at the ports.

The firm, which is also the world leader in the production of snack pellets, uses French wheat in its pasta to supply the makers of ready meals across the UK.

MORE: Meet Norfolk’s new Instagram ‘Influencers’

Managing director Gordon Chetwood said Brexit “has been a great opportunity” for the company.

He added: “All businesses want security of supply. We’re based in the UK... and if you’re getting your product from Italy or Greece at the moment you’ve got uncertainty about whether it going to get through the port - so customers have been looking to come to us for their pasta.”

The company has invested £4m in the new 24/7 production line.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Dozens of homes without power after blackout near Norwich

People in the north of Norwich have been affected by a power cut. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Close in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Close in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Fortnite helps to save profits at intu Chapelfield retailer

Fortnite has saved retailer Game Digital from posting a poor set of results for the first half of the year. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists