Fire-devasted pub reveals new bedrooms in time for Christmas stay

The Ingham Swan will be opening new rooms next month. Picture: Chris Taylor Chris Taylor

A north Norfolk pub is rising from the ashes of a devastating fire, announcing its expansion in time for Christmas.

A look inside one of the rooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Chris Taylor A look inside one of the rooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Chris Taylor

The Ingham Swan was reduced to a smouldering wreck in September 2017 when an electric fire broke out overnight.

Having reopened last year, partners Greg Adjemian and chef patron Daniel Smith have now announced they will be expanding their overnight offering.

Currently the restaurant in Ingham has four rooms in an adjoining stable building, but the pair will be adding a further three king-sized rooms following the purchase of a nearby cottage.

The rooms will be a few hundred metres away from the main restaurant and will all be kitted out with smart TVs and Nespresso machines.

The Ingham Swan is on Sea Palling Road in Ingham, north Norfolk. Picture: G&D Ventures The Ingham Swan is on Sea Palling Road in Ingham, north Norfolk. Picture: G&D Ventures

Mr Adjemian said: "The Ingham Swan has transitioned back into a hugely successful restaurant following the devastating fire we had in 2017 which put us out of action for 18 months.

"We've always been a destination in our own right, attracting people who enjoy relaxed fine dining, and our existing four rooms enjoy high occupancy levels. To keep up with demand and to further enhance the overall experience at The Ingham Swan, the addition of the cottage will allow us to further develop our 'Stay & Dine' experience."

He went on: "North east Norfolk is a big draw for people wanting to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy the natural surroundings combined with a top food-led experience. We have so much potential to further place this part of Norfolk on the map as a top culinary hot spot."

The Ingham Swan. Picture: Chris Taylor The Ingham Swan. Picture: Chris Taylor

Although the rooms are not complete, the pair have said that they will be "styled in a calming colour palette of greys, creams with exposed brick walls, feature wallpapers, distinctive mirrors and vintage-effect lighting".

On top of adding rooms to the Ingham Swan, the pair have also announced bedrooms will be opened at another of their sites.

Mr Adjemian and Mr Smith have now confirmed that they will be adding overnight stays to The Wildebeest, their site in Stoke Holy Cross.

These rooms will be opening in 2020.