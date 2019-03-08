Search

Meet the company which grew from £100 to supplying Snoop Dogg, Coldplay and NASA

PUBLISHED: 13:18 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 13 November 2019

Mark Brown of Editor's Keys. Inset: Snoop Dogg at Radio 1's big weekend wearing a Norwich City shirt. Pictures: Editor's Keys/Paul Bayfield

Editor's Keys/Paul Bayfield

A Norfolk-born business has revealed its A-list customer base, with the likes of Coldplay and Snoop Dogg buying its products.

Mark Brown launched his company, Editors Keys, in his Dad's spare room in Great Yarmouth in 2005.

Now the company turns over £700,000, and sees his keyboards featured in the recording studios of Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, and the NASA offices.

Mr Brown launched the business having graduated from a media course and was working freelance creating video content for local companies.

Having purchased expensive equipment for the enterprise, Mr Brown realised the final piece of kit he needed would set him back £500.

He said: "I needed an editing key board but I was surprised by how expensive it was. So a friend and I started contacting companies to see if they would supply us with stickers so that we could make our own editing keyboard, just by sticking shortcut stickers onto a regular key board."

The pair originally made 100 keyboards, keeping a couple for themselves and selling the rest on eBay.

"They sold out straight away," he said. "So we just kept going. Pretty early on we got a call form NASA saying they wanted ten custom keyboards with shortcuts specific to their software."

The team of three now supply video editing keyboards to the likes of the BBC and ITV.

Mr Brown explained: "Obviously you have a regular keyboard for when you're typing, but as soon as you open editing software the shortcuts kick in so you don't have to use your mouse. It speeds up your workflow."

He went on: "We also got a call from Coldplay's producer who uses our equipment for music editing. And then Snoop Dogg did a tour of his studio with an American magazine and said our keyboard was one of his favourite pieces of equipment. It was pretty cool to see pictures of Snoop Dogg using our keyboard - and we didn't even know until someone called us about it."

Mr Brown and his team are currently based in Manchester's media city so as to be closer to clients.

"We have talked about moving back to Norwich," Mr Brown said. "We just need to follow the newsrooms for the time being."

