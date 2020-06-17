Search

Resort’s new tourist information centre will be ‘unmanned’

PUBLISHED: 12:29 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 17 June 2020

Hunstanton's new 'unmanned' tourist information centre will be in the Coal Shed, on Le Strange Terrace Picture: Chris Bishop

A tourist information centre is being moved to a former coal shed which will not be staffed.

The tourist information centre in Hunstanton Town Hall was closed in March, when the coronavirus lockdown began Picture: Chris BishopThe tourist information centre in Hunstanton Town Hall was closed in March, when the coronavirus lockdown began Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Tourist Information Centre closed on March 21 to safeguard staff and visitors when the coronavirus lockdown began.

Now West Norfolk council and Hunstanton Town Council have announced the centre, in the town hall, will not be reopening this summer. Staff have been laid off.

An “unmanned” information centre is being set up in the Coal Shed on the resort’s Le Strange Terrace, the last surviving building to form part of Hunstanton’s railway station.

The once-derelict shed was converted into a gallery by the two councils in 2008 but has stood empty for a number of years. It will house displays and information leaflets.

It is hoped the centre will be up and running within the next few weeks. Councils are working on social distancing signage to ensure visitors can safely access the information they need.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this lovely building back into use once more as our new unmanned tourist information centre and look forward to welcoming visitors back to our lovely town.

“I would also like to thank the staff who manned our tourist information centre at the town hall for their hard work and dedication over the years and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for culture, said: “It is very positive news that a centralised provision of tourist information will remain at Hunstanton, now in this great building, to inform and direct our visitors.

“We will work with local distributors, Hunstanton Town Council and partners to make sure the tourist information available at the Coal Shed best serves our visitors as the tourism industry responds to the new normal.”

Visitors have returned to Hunstanton as lockdown eased. Many of the resort’s independent traders have also reopened.

Topic Tags:

