Search

Advanced search

Mayor’s plea: Go local and support our town

PUBLISHED: 08:58 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 11 June 2020

A sign warning people to socially distance in the High Street at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign warning people to socially distance in the High Street at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A seaside town is asking residents to support businesses on their doorstep as lockdown eases.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma GreefHunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp has launched a new campaign encouraging people to ‘go local’ by asking residents to buy local products and services to help the seaside town’s businesses get back on their feet.

The tourism industry in Hunstanton which includes retail, hospitality, transport and attractions has been one of the hardest hit by lockdown restrictions.

MORE - How the new normal will look as shops reopen

As non-essential retailers get set to reopen from Monday, Mr Bishopp is keen to remind residents they can do their bit by supporting local businesses and their families.

He said he “absolutely” supports the Hunstanton Town Council campaign which he believes will be a key part of the recovery for the town from the impact of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, asking people to resist the temptation to go further afield for their purchases and use local providers where they can.

He added: “We are lucky to have such a diverse range of innovative businesses right here in Hunstanton and they play a big part in the vibrancy and special character of this town for those of us who live here as much as for the people who visit.

“When we choose to go local, we’re supporting our neighbours, our friends and the town of Hunstanton to get back on their feet and that is what makes the economy go around. If we can then keep that neighbourhood support going, we are going to see a much more resilient and joined-up community in the future.”

MORE - Customers return as furniture shop reopens

The Go Local campaign kicks off with a competition for local under-16s to design a We Love Hunstanton logo. The competition will run for two weeks from Monday, June 15 - Friday, June 26 and the winner will receive £100 and see their logo displayed around the town in the coming weeks and months.

To enter e-mail clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk or visit Hunstanton Town Council on Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

How about the Maldives? Norwich Airport has asked for suggestions on where to add new direct flights to. Picture: GettyImages

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24