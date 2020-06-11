Mayor’s plea: Go local and support our town

A sign warning people to socially distance in the High Street at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A seaside town is asking residents to support businesses on their doorstep as lockdown eases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp has launched a new campaign encouraging people to ‘go local’ by asking residents to buy local products and services to help the seaside town’s businesses get back on their feet.

The tourism industry in Hunstanton which includes retail, hospitality, transport and attractions has been one of the hardest hit by lockdown restrictions.

MORE - How the new normal will look as shops reopen

As non-essential retailers get set to reopen from Monday, Mr Bishopp is keen to remind residents they can do their bit by supporting local businesses and their families.

He said he “absolutely” supports the Hunstanton Town Council campaign which he believes will be a key part of the recovery for the town from the impact of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, asking people to resist the temptation to go further afield for their purchases and use local providers where they can.

He added: “We are lucky to have such a diverse range of innovative businesses right here in Hunstanton and they play a big part in the vibrancy and special character of this town for those of us who live here as much as for the people who visit.

“When we choose to go local, we’re supporting our neighbours, our friends and the town of Hunstanton to get back on their feet and that is what makes the economy go around. If we can then keep that neighbourhood support going, we are going to see a much more resilient and joined-up community in the future.”

MORE - Customers return as furniture shop reopens

The Go Local campaign kicks off with a competition for local under-16s to design a We Love Hunstanton logo. The competition will run for two weeks from Monday, June 15 - Friday, June 26 and the winner will receive £100 and see their logo displayed around the town in the coming weeks and months.

To enter e-mail clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk or visit Hunstanton Town Council on Facebook.