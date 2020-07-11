Owners rent out Tudor country estate for £14,000 a week after weddings cancelled

You can live like royalty with nearly 30 friends at a Norfolk mansion for hire after weddings were cancelled because of Covid.

The owners of the spectacular Hales Hall, near Loddon, are prepared to hire out the entire estate during the summer after weddings were postponed.

A week’s stay will set you back £14,000 to take over the entire estate for 26 people or £10,500 for just the hall, for 14.

You could holiday at the venue before, but not get exclusive use, or use features like the Great Hall. This is the largest brick built barn in the country but usually booked up for weddings in July and August.

Helen Johnston, who owns the hall with husband Gary, said: “Visitors enjoy the idiosyncrasies and character of this beautiful old Norfolk estate, and the opportunity to make it their exclusive escape. Hales Hall is a stunning location with beautiful walled gardens and acres of meadows.

“Our magnificent Grade 1 listed Tudor hall offers a luxurious retreat. Following lockdown we’ve decided to open for self-catering holidays throughout July and August for the first time.”

The Grade I listed hall in nine acres has three reception rooms and a 40-foot country kitchen with an Aga and has awards for its transformation including boutique style bedrooms, all individually styled with antique furniture and beds with Egyptian-cotton bed linen and marble en suites.

There’s a drawing room with a 65-inch TV, a library and a music room with a baby grand piano. And you can eat in splendour in a dining room that can seat 14 or more.

Then there’s the thatched Great Barn which is usually the wedding reception venue and has a first-floor galleried reception room offering further accommodation and stunning views across wild flower meadows.

Hales Hall dates to the 15th century and was once the seat of the Hobart family, including Sir James Hobart, who became attorney general to King Henry VII in 1485.

The property was rescued and transformed by previous owners Terry and Judy Read who earlier this year wrote a book about the mammoth restoration.

History of Hales Hall

Hales Hall is one of the most historically important houses in Norfolk, hence its Grade I listing.

There has been a house on the site for more than 1,000 years and the Great Barn and hall are the surviving remains of an original house owned by Sir James Hobart, attorney general to Henry VII.

The buildings were derelict when they were purchased by previous owners Terence and Judy Read in 1971 and the couple embarked on a major restoration project over many years.

Just before lockdown they published a book Hales Hall: The Restoration and Story detailing the work including plans, architectural drawings and photos.

The current owners bought Hales Hall in 2017.