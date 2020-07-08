Search

Advanced search

‘Who’d buy a guesthouse with no guests?’ Owners of famous landmark stay on after sale collapses

PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 08 July 2020

The stunning Cley Windmill and owners Julian and Carolyn Godlee. Pic: Archant/submitted

The stunning Cley Windmill and owners Julian and Carolyn Godlee. Pic: Archant/submitted

The owners of one of Norfolk’s most photographed attractions have reopened and received 95 bookings in two days.

Carolyn Godlee at Cley Windmill. Pic: submittedCarolyn Godlee at Cley Windmill. Pic: submitted

Carolyn and Julian Godlee put Cley Windmill up for sale last July to go travelling and secured a buyer but with exchange due just before lockdown, the sale fell through. But after months in lockdown and adding some new features to the windmill, they reopened to be inundated with bookings.

MORE: Things may never be the same again: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

The stunning Norfolk landmark Cley Windmill. It has seen 95 bookings in just two days after reopening. Pic: ArchantThe stunning Norfolk landmark Cley Windmill. It has seen 95 bookings in just two days after reopening. Pic: Archant

In two days, the couple received 95 bookings which came as a relief after being closed for months and seeing weddings cancelled.

Mrs Godlee, a retired headteacher, said: “We have renewed enthusiasm, we are here to stay for the time being. We had a lot of interest and several offers to buy the windmill and we were due to exchange in March/April. We understood that the buyers had to withdraw because who would want to buy a guesthouse with no guests?

“It meant we spent a lot of time at the windmill during lockdown, doing maintenance and adding new things such as a decking area, we furloughed staff who are almost all back now and we’ve had all these bookings. A lot of people are coming from Norwich and just want a little break, people who’ve been juggling working from home with schooling their children, they are exhausted and just want to come and have a couple of nights at the windmill.

“Every cloud has a silver lining but we think here at the windmill it’s actually gold because so many really good things have come out of it.”

One of the bedrooms at Cley Windmill. Pic: submittedOne of the bedrooms at Cley Windmill. Pic: submitted

Among the new features is a dining package being launched next week where, in a collaboration with Emma Boubaker, their former head chef, now running Bayfield Catering, a dining in ‘ready meal’ will be delivered from a bespoke menu. This is while the dining room at the windmill remains closed for evening meals because of social distancing. Breakfast is served in bedrooms or guests can eat on the new terrace, enjoying the fabulous views, or at staggered times in the dining room.

The Godlees bought Cley Windmill in 2006 from famous singer James Blunt’s uncle John Woodhouse and they replaced the balcony, the sails, the fan stage and wheel as well as converting five outbuildings into extra accommodation. Mr Godlee is a professional singer and retired GP.

The beautiful Cley Windmill. The owners have seen 95 bookings in just two days after reopening. Pic: ArchantThe beautiful Cley Windmill. The owners have seen 95 bookings in just two days after reopening. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Julian and Carolyn Godlee, who are staying on at Cley Windmill and received 95 bookings in two days after reopening. Pic: submittedJulian and Carolyn Godlee, who are staying on at Cley Windmill and received 95 bookings in two days after reopening. Pic: submitted

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Driver arrested after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Pedestrianisation through the COVID door’ - benches installed on town centre roads

Benches have been added to North Walsham's market place. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

City to ‘demand’ £50m for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey will not leave Norwich City on the cheap Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services