Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 June 2019

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Gill Building

A construction business which has been operating for more than 150 years has collapsed into administration, leaving 48 people out of work and suppliers unpaid.

Charles Gill set up the company in the 1860s. Picture: Gill BuildingCharles Gill set up the company in the 1860s. Picture: Gill Building

Gill Builders folded last week, with chairman Andrew Gill saying he felt "awful" that suppliers "largely in Norfolk" would not be paid.

"It's depressing. These are people we've worked with for many years but unfortunately events have got ahead of us," the 69-year-old said.

MORE: Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Management at the business will be meeting with staff today to update them on the situation.

"Some of them have already found jobs which is a relief," Mr Gill said.

Mr Gill himself has worked in the family business, set up by his great-grandfather Charles Gill, since he left school.

The chairman said he hoped that administrator RSM would be able to pay back as many suppliers as possible.

"What's been disappointing is the people who owed us money are suddenly not being very forthcoming with their payments," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"People hear the words administration and then are a lot keener to hold onto their money than pay."

Mr Gill could not comment on how much money was owed to suppliers, and to how many businesses, and said the administrators would be handling this.

The company has been forced to collapse after it saw the need for large contracts dry up.

"We had a really good year last year but we simply haven't had big enough jobs to keep going," Mr Gill said.

"Everyone's been busy, we've had enough going on, but it hasn't been enough or sustainable enough to pay the overheads."

He added: "It's unusual for a building company to last this long. I'm glad we were able to keep it going as long as we did."

According to its latest company accounts, the business had around £1.36m in assets in 2017, with outgoings of around £1.1m.

The company has built the fabric of Norwich since its inception in the 1860s.

It began when Charles Gill, a bricklayer, helped to build a new railway line from Ipswich to Norwich.

Later he set up shop in Trinity Street, building many of the terraced houses which make up the city's Golden Triangle area.

The business was then passed to his son Thomas, and his son Sidney.

Andrew Gill took over the business in the 1970s, and operated out of Colton.

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Royal guest at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Royal VIP to visit this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Norfolk ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Raymond Thomas and Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Royal Norfolk Show set for one of biggest turn-outs for years

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, with some of the stewards at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Our best ever scone recipe - and 10 flavours to make at home

Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with a cup of tea, scones and the trimmings Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists