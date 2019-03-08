Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Norwich City Football Club is looking to recruit a new public relations guru ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The club is offering a salary of between £50,000 to £60,000 a year for the right individual.

The Carrow Road team is also looking to recruit a club journalist to cover news stories across a number of platforms.

The move comes as the club looks to "expand its communications department", despite slashing PR staff since the season ended.

Long-time comms chief Joe Farrari announced he was to leave the club last Friday and his deputy Emma Gifford also departed on the same day.

In a statement Mr Farrari said: "After more than 18 years at Norwich City I'm moving on and seeking a fresh challenge after opting to take redundancy following a senior management restructure at the Club.

"It has been an amazing experience working for the club I support for so long and it has certainly been eventful with five promotions, four relegations, a great day at Wembley and four civic receptions. I've been proud to help represent the club at 800-plus games including more than 150 in the Premier league and I've worked with nine managers and six executive regimes."

He went on to thank the people he had worked with at Carrow Road and said he was looking forward to watching the team from the stands.

The restructure is part of a year long process of change behind the scenes at Carrow Road on the back of the appointment of sporting director Simon Webber who Mr Farrari reported to.

Press officer Amy Smith has also left the club.

According to the job description the role of head of communications requires an individual to "ensure Norwich City is perceived positively internally and externally on a national and international level".

The person must also work closely with the executive board and will report to the sporting director.

Proven experience in either in-house or agency PR or media relations role is essential.