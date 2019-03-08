Video

'Business as usual': Shop remains open despite roof pouring water

Dunelm in Lowestoft has seen its roof leaking during the extreme weather this weekend. Picture: Archant/Knatasha Booth Archant/Knatasha Booth

An East Anglian store has said it is "business as usual", despite water pouring through its roof during the floods that hit the region this weekend.

Staff at the Dunelm Mill shop in Lowestoft have had to cordon off one area of the shop after its roof began to leak during the extreme weather this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday for flooding, travel delays and power cuts.

MORE: Over half of the road lifted': Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction It was predicted by Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest that some parts of Norfolk and Suffolk saw up to 40+ mm of water in very heavy showers yesterday afternoon.

However staff at the Suffolk shop remain undeterred.

"We're still here, we're open as usual," said a spokeswoman.

"We've had to cordon off one area of the shop for safety reasons, it just means that the area where we display our Dorma brand isn't open."