Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Video

'Business as usual': Shop remains open despite roof pouring water

PUBLISHED: 14:27 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 07 October 2019

Dunelm in Lowestoft has seen its roof leaking during the extreme weather this weekend. Picture: Archant/Knatasha Booth

Dunelm in Lowestoft has seen its roof leaking during the extreme weather this weekend. Picture: Archant/Knatasha Booth

Archant/Knatasha Booth

An East Anglian store has said it is "business as usual", despite water pouring through its roof during the floods that hit the region this weekend.

Staff at the Dunelm Mill shop in Lowestoft have had to cordon off one area of the shop after its roof began to leak during the extreme weather this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday for flooding, travel delays and power cuts.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Over half of the road lifted': Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction It was predicted by Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest that some parts of Norfolk and Suffolk saw up to 40+ mm of water in very heavy showers yesterday afternoon.

However staff at the Suffolk shop remain undeterred.

"We're still here, we're open as usual," said a spokeswoman.

"We've had to cordon off one area of the shop for safety reasons, it just means that the area where we display our Dorma brand isn't open."

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Business as usual’: Shop remains open despite roof pouring water

Dunelm in Lowestoft has seen its roof leaking during the extreme weather this weekend. Picture: Archant/Knatasha Booth

Visitors will have to pay to park at Sandringham, as major redevelopment gets under way

Sandringham, where drivers will be asked to pay to park for the first time Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists