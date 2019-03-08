'Over half of the road lifted': Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction in Beccles

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles "could cause damage to car tires." Photo: David Walker Archant

Heavy rain across the region has caused the 'road to lift up' at a major town junction.

Ingate from Peddars Lane to #Beccles Railway Station is closed due to a sink hole. Please avoid the area! #CCR #SuffolkPolice — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) October 6, 2019

The junction between the A145 Peddars Lane and Ingate in Blyburgate, near Beccles, has been closed after heavy rain caused cracks to appear in the ground on Sunday, October 6.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said they were called to Blyburgate after 12.30pm on Sunday to reports of cracks in the road and a drain which had popped up.

One driver said the peeled up tarmac "could cause damage to car tires".

On the sinkhole in Beccles, David Walker said: "It was strange as a service trench had remained intact." Photo: David Walker On the sinkhole in Beccles, David Walker said: "It was strange as a service trench had remained intact." Photo: David Walker

David Walker, who lives in Beccles, said: "The road had lifted up between three and four inches over maybe 20 yards and there was an issue with a drain cover there too.

"It was strange as a service trench had remained intact and just over half of the road had lifted whereas I'd have expected the trench to have moved instead."

The road was closed by Suffolk Police shortly after 2pm, and it remains unclear when it will re-open.

Traffic is being affected by the closure of the junction, with BorderBus reporting delays.

In a tweet the bus company said that due to the closure of Ingate, the 146 service is diverting via Ellough Road, the new bypass relief road, A145, in both directions.

The company said: "Delays may be incurred but we will monitor the situation."

All stops from Worlingham, Beccles, and Norwich will be served but may experience delays.

While the worst of the rain has stopped, flood warning remain in place following what was the wettest day of 2019.

Halesworth and the Chediston watercourse still have a high warning for risk of floods.

School Lane in Halesworth, as well as the A144 and the railway line in the town are expected to see the most rain.

There were 2.6 inches of rain in 24 hours, making Sunday the wettest ever recorded in East Anglia.

Suffolk Highways and Anglian Water, who also responded to the reports of a sinkhole, were contacted for comment.