Is Cotsworld Outdoor the next high street shop to go?

Cotswold Outdoor in Norwich. Picture: Newman Associates Supplied

It has been revealed that a “significant number” of Cotswold Outdoor sites could be in the firing line for a round of store closures.

That could include a store in Norwich’s city centre on Theatre Street, and in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

There is also a store in Bury St Edmunds.

AS Adventure, the holding company for the Cotswold Company as well as Snow + Rock, is reportedly close to appointing advisers to work on a shop closure programme.

Details of the plans are at an early stage, and no concrete decisions have yet been made about UK closures.

The Cotswold Outdoor company are in competition with Mountain Warehouse, which this week reported blockbuster festive sales.

The company said that cooler weather had boosted sales – though whether this had the same impact for Cotsworld Outdoor sales has not been reported.

Cotsworld Outdoor would be one in a string of high street closures, a reflection of the gloomy retail aspect Britain’s businesses are currently facing.

