A million sock sales puts Mountain Warehouse on the path to success

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 January 2019

Mountain Warehouse in Cromer. Picture: GoogleMaps

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse has reported it is succeeding against the odds stacked against the high street, having reported record Christmas sales.

Mountain Warehouse served over three million customers during the 13-week festive period, with bestsellers including over 500,000 pairs of socks, almost a million fleeces, over 500,000 winter jackets and over 400,000 pairs of gloves.

Mountain Warehouse has outlets across Norfolk, including in Norwich’s city centre, as well as in Cromer, Holt, King’s Lynn and further afield in Diss and Southwold.

In the 13 weeks to January 6, Mountain Warehouse saw revenue jump almost 12% to £84.7m.

The privately owned group also enjoyed a bumper Black Friday, with total sales up 20% and online sales passing £1m on a single day for the first time in its history.

Boss Mark Neale said this puts the business on track for record full-year profits.

“The business is continuing to perform strongly despite the economic backdrop. The prior year’s performance was exceptional due to the cold weather and widespread snow we saw in the run-up to Christmas 2017.

“I’m therefore really pleased to report this year’s strong performance despite the unusually mild weather we have been experiencing. This puts us well on course for another record year.”

