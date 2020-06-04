Search

Advanced search

Clive Lewis: Planting trees and creating jobs will save UK economy

04 June, 2020 - 06:00
Clive Lewis has said creating jobs in tree planting will help the economy recover from lockdown. Photos: Archant/PA

Clive Lewis has said creating jobs in tree planting will help the economy recover from lockdown. Photos: Archant/PA

Archant/PA

A Norfolk MP has said the best chance the UK economy has of recovery following the coronavirus is to back a “radical green recovery plan”.

Clive Lewis has proposed that “our best chance of rescuing the economy” is “creating hundreds of thousands of secure, adequately paid new jobs working on green technologies and doing things like insulating buildings and planting trees.”

MORE: Revealed: The industries where job vacancies are emerging



Moves are reportedly already being made at Westminster to provide green economy jobs.

According to The Times, Rishi Sunak is planning a “green industrial revolution”, hiring people made redundant in the pandemic for jobs such as insulation upgrades, offshore wind and carbon capture.

The Norwich South MP said: “A green and resilient way recovery will require full mobilisation of national resources, both public and private.

“Government needs to get to zero carbon emissions by 2030. To make that happen, the government needs to work with employees and their trade unions in every sector of our economy.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lewis has proposed that £250bn in ‘green transformation lending’ should be made available to fund the initiative – and said that a Labour government would make £2.5bn available to plant trees in urban parks, farmland and schools.

He went on to say that £75m a year would be made available for new and existing park authorities to manage the sites.

He said: “That would create around 20,000 new green jobs in forestry management and timber trades. The ultimate aim is to plant two billion new trees by 2040, which is achievable with a sea change in the way things get done today.”

When this policy was launched in the 2019 general election many questioned whether this target was realistic.

MORE: Business leaders outline mandate for enterprise to survive coronavirus



However Mr Lewis said that it was “scandalous” how far behind the curve Britain was when it came to climate change.

“Averting climate catastrophe could offer huge economic opportunities,” he said. “Instead, this government has presided over a lost decade of productivity and has allowed Britain to fall behind in the green technologies of the future.

“With the right support, Norfolk and the East of England stand to benefit hugely from any transition to a more sustainable economy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Coastal beauty spot reopens-but you’ll have to book to park there

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park, which is reopening to visitors. Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk bishop announces retirement

Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and his wife Rebecca. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced for role in robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Devastating’ - Members of Norfolk’s black community on death of George Floyd

Raleigh Chiwuta, Nevv Moore and Roger Nsengiyumva. Picture: Courtesy of Raleigh Chiwuta/J Photography/Denise Bradley.

Clive Lewis: Planting trees and creating jobs will save UK economy

Clive Lewis has said creating jobs in tree planting will help the economy recover from lockdown. Photos: Archant/PA

Gin makers branch out into making hand sanitiser during crisis

Patrick and Sarah Saunders of Black Shuck Picture: BLACK SHUCK
Drive 24