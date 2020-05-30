Search

Advanced search

Video

Business leaders outline mandate for enterprise to survive coronavirus

30 May, 2020 - 06:00
Norfolk business leaders have outlined what they hope Boris Johnson's government will do to support them. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Norfolk business leaders have outlined what they hope Boris Johnson's government will do to support them. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

The Norfolk business community has set out its demands to government outlining what the county needs to survive lockdown.

Martin Dupee, Chair of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist AttractionsMartin Dupee, Chair of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions

The mandate, which will be handed to MPs in the region, covers essential support our key sectors and the wider business community needs.

The requests were outlined during a webinar hosted by Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times business editor Richard Porritt.

MORE: Airlines need planes in the air by June or risk collapse



He was joined by panellists Richard Glinn, growth hub manager at New Anglia Growth Hub, Glen Webster, area business manager for Barclays and Toby Wilson, recovery expert and partner at Lovewell Blake.

Richard Porritt, political editor. Staff byline picture. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRichard Porritt, political editor. Staff byline picture. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Their requests were:

1. Comprehensive telecommunications coverage across the East of England

Toby Wilson of Lovewell Blake said: “One thing which cannot be ignored if we’re looking at what we need from government is telecommunication coverage across the region – irrespective of locality.”

For many years communities and businesses – including the Eastern Daily Press – have campaigned for better mobile and broadband coverage.

2. Directors of limited companies given income support

Currently directors of limited companies who are dependent on dividends – which are currently frozen by UK banks – have no form of income support from government.

This is because many are not eligible for the Job Retention Scheme or the SEISS scheme for self-employed individuals.

“There are potentially around 710,000 limited company directors who aren’t being supported under current schemes,” said Mr Porritt. “Of course the economy – and millions of individuals – have already been supported by the chancellor’s policies. But he promised no one would be left behind and it’s time to make good on that.”

3. Furlough scheme increased for tourism industry until next Easter

One of the sectors hardest hit by the lockdown – and will continue to be impacted moving forward – is tourism.

Martin Dupee, director of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions as well as Visit East of England, said that: “The tourism industry will have gone through the equivalent of three winters by the time they can potentially reopen.

“We do ask government to consider furloughing during the months of November, December, January, February and March to enable our members to survive the winter, retain staff and minimize losses, ready for Easter 2021.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk Police have fined more than 350 people for breaching lockdown rules

PC Tash Snelling during her patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

The Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich will reopen to more priority year children on June 1 but on a part-time basis. Picture: Antony Kelly

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

The Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich will reopen to more priority year children on June 1 but on a part-time basis. Picture: Antony Kelly

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

More than 700 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Mental health debate seeks ways to ease the ‘silent suffering’ of farmers

The subject of mental health in agriculture was discussed at a webinar hosted by Archant and Lloyds Bank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24