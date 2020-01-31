Caistor Hall relaunches hotel and restaurant following management 'hiccup'

Hotel consultant David Toulson-Burke has been brought in by the owner of Caistor Hall to revamp it ahead of its launch on February 20. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

An historic Norfolk hotel is relaunching with an entirely new team and look following a refurbishment which cost "hundreds of thousands" of pounds.

The bar area at Caistor Hall has been revamped ahead of the hotel's launch on February 20. Picture: Neil Didsbury The bar area at Caistor Hall has been revamped ahead of the hotel's launch on February 20. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Caistor Hall has now returned to its original name having been known as the Boudicca Hotel under previous management.

The rebrand has seen all of its rooms refurbished, as well as a new chef and restaurant staff hired to create a bistro-style restaurant.

Hotel consultant David Toulson-Burke has been brought in by the owner of the hotel to revamp it ahead of its launch on February 20.

"So many people had such positive memories of Caistor Hall as it used to be," he explained. "When we were talking about a relaunch we wanted to go back to its historic roots.

"All of the staff are new. We've got a new manager and front of house who are both hugely experienced so there will be a real focus on customer service."

The Caistor St Edmunds site was known as The Boudicca Hotel for a matter of months in 2019 - following a failed revamp which also cost a "significant" amount of money.

"It was a hiccup," said Mr Toulson-Burke. "We're looking forward to creating more of a boutique-luxury offering."

This will include branded events offerings - including corporate occasions and weddings - as well as the establishment of a "destination" restaurant named The Palm Court.

"We've hired a new chef and has a tasting session the other day to establish the menu," said Mr Toulson-Burke.

"It's all going to be homemade with fresh produce - with a slight bistro and European twist. We want to be a destination for Sunday lunches and afternoon teas. It's not going to be a restaurant within the hotel, it will be a restaurant in its own right."

The 35 acres of grounds surrounding the hotel will also be given a facelift.

"We'd like to incorporate our grounds into our occasion packages," said Mr Toulson-Burke. "For example team building activities could be out there for corporate events, we've refurbished our pavilion which can be hired out for weddings."

He added: "There's also opportunities to add more rooms or bar in our coach house and stables. We're talking about potentially putting a small gym in, so there's a lot of opportunities to keep growing."

