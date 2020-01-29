'Something for everyone': Hair and beauty store opens salon

Picture: Archant

A hair and beauty shop in Norwich has added a salon to its site following a complete refurbishment - saying it has kicked the retail trend because it goes the extra mile for customers.

Picture: Archant

Alongside a refit, Just Essentials has added beauty treatments like eyebrow threading and lash extensions to its offering, as well as hair extensions.

Marisha Haylett, assistant manager at the Guildhall Hill store, said the shop's success was thanks to its relationships with customers.

"We want to have something for everyone," said Ms Haylett. "We've got a lot of products for Afro-Carribean hair because customers were telling us they couldn't find it locally. We also offer 20% off wigs for people who have lost their hair due to medical reasons. NHS wigs can be really expensive - we just want to do what we can."

Just Essentials is part of an independently-owned chain based out of Ipswich.

Picture: Archant

"We've always talked about offering beauty treatments but we've never really had the space to do it properly," said Ms Haylett. "So when we were refurbishing the store it was the perfect time to add the salon in."

The shop has six members of staff, with some undertaking more training to offer the treatments.

Ms Haylett said: "The refurbishment has made the shop look a bit higher end, but we still have really budget-friendly options as well as brands you can't get anywhere else. We've done a deal with an American brand called Jcat, and you can't get their make up anywhere else."

Picture: Archant

Just Essentials is well known for its Halloween and event make up offering.

"We still have all of the contact lenses and neon paints that our customers know us for," Ms Haylett said. "We always say to customers if there's anything they can't see but want to purchase just let us know and we'll put in an order for them."

The shop underwent its refurbishment over the weekend, and will host on official launch on Saturday.

"It's just a chance to come in and have some prosecco, meet the owners, and have a bit of a celebration," said Ms Haylett.